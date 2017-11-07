Meet Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke, the Young Princess of hip-hop is definitely becoming the one to watch! Born and raised in Bedstuy, Brooklyn, Lola's music is a direct reflection of her life and its events. She began rapping at the young age of 12. After receiving positive feedback from all those who heard her music, she decided this would be more than just a hobby. With an aggressive and gritty flow, she is a polar opposite from her petite physical frame. Her impeccable freestyle skills transform her from being the smallest in the room to being the center of attention. Her lyrical content is amazing. She's able to spit off the top of her head about money, drugs, and the mean streets that raised her; but her bars aren't limited to that. She can switch her flow at the drop of a dime, going from the hardest hip-hop beats to summertime flows on Caribbean tunes. Lola also raps about a family with a particular emphasis on her father who has passed away. Despite the hardness, Lola's music is easy to relate to. She definitely leaves her emotions on every track. With support from Hip Hop heavyweights DJ Self, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, & DJ Kayslay, this Brooklyn, New York native is grinding hard and only going up from here. She has performed at a few of the top Showcases at SOB's in New York City, "Hot 97 Who's Got Next", and "Faces In The Crowd". Meek Mill has been quoted saying, "he knows her raps and is a fan." Her fan base is growing and she's hands down someone to keep on your radar!