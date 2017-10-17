Meet Maria “Irene” Vazquez, Winner of a $25,000 Davidson Fellows Scholarship who is breaking down the barriers that divide Americans

In today’s increasingly diverse America we cannot afford to live a life untranslated. We are living in a culture of separation and must take active steps to understand one another. My body of work is a study in translation. I implore people to reach across distances, break down barriers, and come together in unity.

Maria Irene Vazquez, who simply goes by Irene, is the recipient of a $25,000 Davidson Fellows scholarship for a creative writing portfolio she created titled Ebb and Flow: Translating Lives in Transition. She is one of just 20 students across the country to receive this honor.

Irene’s portfolio of work focuses on the theme of translation. In today’s increasingly diverse America, she says we cannot afford to live a life untranslated. We are living in a culture of separation and must take active steps to understand one another. Irene’s body of work is a study in translation. Her work implores people to reach across distances, break down barriers, and come together in unity.

As an afro-mexicana from Houston, Texas, Irene was prompted to create her portfolio because of her multi-racial, bilingual background. She spent her childhood as a personal translator to everyone around her, and writing became her way to translate her experiences. As a mixed-race, bilingual writer, Irene has used her art to bring seemingly disparate people and ideas together in an attempt to understand both sides better. Everything she has created is a synthesis of the varying cultures and places that Irene calls home. This process begins even before she decides what words go onto a page. Irene seeks to push form to its limits, and she questions the myriad meanings and connotations of each and every word.

Translation does not just apply to language; every time we explain a scientific concept, write something down, try to explain vast abstractions like love and grief, we are translating. Irene says that in order to appreciate our stories, we must look at them like a foreigner would; strange, delicate, and full of possibility. Taking each word into our hands, feeling its weight. Molding it, shaping it, until something beautiful and new is born.

Irene attended St. John’s School in Houston, where she graduated with honors in the spring of 2017. She took honors and advanced placement courses during her time in high school, and pursued an accelerated math track, ending with Linear Algebra in her senior year. She was the co-editor-in-chief of her school’s newspaper, The Review, drum corps captain, and served on the boards of her school’s African-American and Latinx affinity groups as well as her school’s gay-straight alliance, PRISM. She even appeared on Teen Jeopardy when she was in the eighth grade!

As a freshman at Yale University, Irene is exploring her future options as to what career path she would like to take. She has always thought a career in the arts, as a playwright or poet, was the path she was definitely on track for; but recently she has broadened her horizons to learn about different subjects. Irene spent her summer interning with Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher in Houston, and realized her passion for politics. She would still love to pursue a career in the arts in the future, but is keeping her options open to explore more in depth into politics. One of her largest personal goals is to see her writing come to life in an Off-Broadway show within the next ten years.