Meet Matthew McCollum! The Mad Genius Brings a Macabre Menagerie to 54 Below Oct. 23

Ladies and gentlemen, you’re about to meet Matthew McCollum. You’ve probably seen him on your TV screen at some point. But this week, the multi-talented multi-hyphenate brings an ambitious evening of ghost songs to Feinstein’s/54 Below in Songs For the Dead.

A shimmering company of Broadway regulars will take to the stage to simultaneously entertain crowds and meditate on the seasonally-appropriate theme of death. Not previously familiar with McCollum’s work, I have recently been privileged to hear a few tunes composed for this one-night-only event. As an ardent supporter of new theatrical voices, I was quite honestly floored by what melodic and lyrical mastery I was hearing. As a sick fucker, I devoured and celebrated the dark overtones behind the deceptively playful compositions.

What became clear very quickly is that his is a talent worthy of immediate attention. And what better way to ease into Halloween than with a night of music that includes an aggressive chain gang-style elegy from a quartet of gravediggers and a deliciously unsettling torch song from a semi-decomposed “Black Dahlia.”

McCollum took a moment to chat with his new biggest fan!

How did you first get involved in the performing arts? Are you from an artistic family?

Oh man, I was doomed no matter what. My father’s an actor and songwriter, his brother is a bluegrass musician, their mother played music all her life, their uncle Sam was a staple of radio shows during the depression in Texas, and that’s just one side of my family. I’m pretty sure I had my first audition at around four years old, and it was just cause I wanted to be like my dad.

You have quite an extensive performing resume. When did you start composing? Do you consider yourself more a performer or a composer these days?

I started writing music as a teenager, mostly on piano because guitar hurt my fingers. It was always off to the side, though. I loved, and still do love, performing - at my Drama School interview, I believe I told them “I serve two mistresses,” and that still stands. Eventually, writing started taking a front seat, at least for now. They tend to feed off each other, though. I’m at my best when I’m doing both.

Tell me about the general premise of your 54 Below show. How did the idea come about, and what is it about the theme of death that led you to compose the evening?

The short answer is timing. I got booked for a date near Halloween, and I thought it would be fun to lean into that time of year. I’m from Los Angeles, and Halloween in L.A. is like Christmas in New York. It is an all-out battle between different theatrical groups and theme parks and make-up artists all putting up their best work just to creep you out. The quality that you see - for one month only - is insane. Some of the best theater in L.A. It felt right to take that with me when I came to NYC.

When I started writing, I was surprised at how freeing it was to write about something so typically dark. It really unlocked my imagination. Some of these characters are singing to us from the afterlife - what stories would they tell? When you literally take life or death stakes out of the equation, what else comes up for them? What matters the most? What gives them joy? It’s strange, but this show has some of the happiest songs I’ve ever written.

Are the songs from shows you've already been working on, or is the concert mostly new material composed for the concert?

It’s about half and half. We have a few songs from a musical of mine, The Ballad of Brightwater, which I was honored to present at the ASCAP DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop this year, a few from another piece I’m developing about Route 66, and then the rest are standalones written for the concert.

From the few tunes of yours that I've heard, I've really loved the raw, aggressive power of some and the throwback classic Cy Coleman-y feel to a lot of melodies. Who would you consider your greatest influences musically and as an actor?

Well, first, I am delighted that you’d bring me into any comparison with Cy Coleman! I’m drawn to folk music lately, and based on the shows that have opened in the past few seasons, I’m clearly not alone. I was raised as much on classic rock artists like Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, and Stevie Wonder, as I was on Sondheim or Harnick & Bock, and I hold them in equal regard. These days, I’m usually listening to Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, to Stew, and yes, to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Of the previous generation, Kander & Ebb get under my skin in a way that no other team can.

As an actor? Alan Rickman. He was one of those performers that kept me working hard so that one day, maybe, I’d get to work with him. If you haven’t seen Truly, Madly, Deeply, find it and strap in. Some of the most heartbreaking, generous work you’ll ever see. He plays a ghost in it, but I swear that’s not why I picked the movie.

Is there a future plan for this show? Might it be developed further or performed elsewhere?

I could see it being mounted again at some point, but I liked the idea of writing an occasional show. This was tailored to be performed in October, at 54 Below. I don’t think there’ll be anything quite like this version of it ever again. We get one night.

How did you go about finding the ideal cast?

Connections, and a long memory. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing some of these performers more than ten years now, and they’ve been blowing me away ever since we met. Others I met on Monday, and they were friends of my collaborators, and they’ve been blowing me away ever since we met.

What else are you working on these days?

The Ballad of Brightwater and The Mother Road are very much in progress. Hopefully, not too far from now, I’ll be back with evenings focused just on those pieces. Aside from that, I like the crazy people. I’m reading this book right now about a total crackpot from the nineteenth century who tried to bring about the second coming. Even shysters like P.T. Barnum were calling this guy nuts. I’d love to hear that dude sing.

For someone not familiar with your work or this evening of music, how would you sum it up and why should people come see it?

For someone not familiar, and that is most of you, I’d say that it’s going to be an evening of Tall Tales, told around a very fancy campfire by master storytellers. I’m all about Bluegrass, Big Band, Ballads, and Barroom Rock. A little morbid, a little sordid, never maudlin. And the music is spectacular.

Finally, any words of advice for aspiring artists out there?

Come to play. Stay on top of your schedules. If you’re sick of being told to “make your own work,” I’m with you there. Just make something you really want to share.

