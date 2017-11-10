Meet Morehouse Student Julien - Viral Biology Video

Julien Turner had serious thoughts of taking it down. For him, the favorites and retweets were going way too slow. After his football teammates encouraged him to keep the post up a little longer, this Morehouse scholar-athlete soon found himself catapulted into a stratosphere of internet fame that only a few experience—Turner’s rap over Lil Uzi song “XO Tour Llif3” video quickly went viral with the catchy hook, “All my cells are dead if my genes go left unread.”

After only one week, his XY Cell Life video has been re-tweeted more than 177,000 times on Twitter and has been viewed on Youtube over 800,000 times. Turner (19) has been interviewed on Good Morning America, TMZ Live, The Michaela Pereira Show (HLN), The Roland Martin Show (TVOne), and his video has been seen on every major tv network, and written about by online news and media outlets all across the world. How does he feel about his newfound national attention? “It’s crazy,” he says.

Turner’s parents have been preparing his younger brother Justen (15) and him for success all of their lives. The teenage brothers are already award-winning filmmakers who run their own film production company, Dreadhead Films, LLC with the help of their parents—professional jazz guitarist Kevin Turner and Dr. Cynthia Turner, CPA. Their parents are also both educators who serve on the faculty at The Ohio State University. Spending his childhood in both Champaign, IL and Pickerington, OH, Turner grew up playing the violin, bass, and piano, and so when his biology teacher Dr. Dwann Davenport gave his class the opportunity to earn extra-credit points by creating a music video over any subject that they had covered, it was a perfect assignment for Turner. “I never turn down the opportunity to earn free points in class, and this assignment was right up my alley and seemed like a lot of fun.” On Good Morning America, his professor Dr. Davenport pointed out that Turner, a 4.0+ gpa student who had multiple full-ride academic scholarship offers as well as football offers as a high school senior, was an excellent student and did not need the extra points.

Turner and his younger brother Justen have worked on virtually all of their videos and films together, however, because of being away at school, he could only get limited help from his brother when completing his XY Cell Life video. In fact, he says that they often catch themselves laughing when watching the viral video together because they agree that it is the poorest quality production of all of their films, yet it was the one that went viral. “God’s got jokes,” Turner quips. He notes that creative storytelling is his strength, but cinematography and editing are not. Turner says that his brother is a genius in these areas, which makes them great partners.

So what’s next? Turner hopes to be able to capitalize on these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that have come his way as a result of his video success. Specifically, he hopes to be able to grow Dreadhead Films audience and spread its brand and mission, which is to create images and tell stories that entertain, inspire, and uplift. Turner and his brother are currently looking for a producer to support them in bringing to life a film/tv series for which they have developed a pilot script and are totally excited about. They believe that their proposed series speak directly to the interests of young men and women like them, and will cultivate empathy and compassion among those in the broader communities while offering hope and inspiration to those in the disadvantaged communities.