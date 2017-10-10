Meet One of the Leading Ladies in PR: Julie Whitney

“The days of traditional print and broadcast media will soon be gone. Who knew this in 2000? Daily newspapers are folding on a weekly basis as circulation and readership have declined. The same holds true for magazines and for the major TV network bureaus.”

Julie Whitney

I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Whitney, President and Owner of Phillippi-Whitney Communications LLC based in Cincinnati. Whitney has more than 35 years experience in all facets of public relations, advertising and marketing, and has worked on both the agency and client side, as well as in the field of television prior to founding her company in 2000. She prides herself on the fact that she has developed an impressive database of media contacts over the years, and also on the fact that many of them have come to know her and trust her and the fact that she always pitches a relevant and timely story.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was 39 years old, and had the goal of starting my own PR business prior to turning 40 so the pressure was on. I was also looking for more flexibility in my life, so that I would be able to spend more time with my son who was then 5 years old, by picking him up from school, and take him to sports practices, assist him with homework and be there at a time when he needed me most. While burning the midnight oil from my “day job,” I started tackling a few side projects here and there, and finally landed a client who wanted me to work 24 hours a week on a contract basis. This was the perfect opportunity for me to quit my day job and concentrate on growing my PR consulting practice. I worked diligently for my contract client while continuing to grow my hourly business as well, and the rest is history.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry?

After spending quite a few years working at an advertising agency in Philadelphia, I moved to Columbus, Ohio and became the Director of Public Relations for the Hyatt Regency Columbus. I knew then that I had a real knack for writing, publicity, special events, cultivating long and trusted relationships with reporters and appeared both poised and relaxed on camera. This was still one of the best jobs on the planet. I loved my experience with Hyatt, and has never been another job like it.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I have so very many, as I have met so many incredible celebrities, sports figures and musicians throughout my career. I guess it would have to be when I worked for an ad agency in Columbus after departing the Hyatt as an Account Supervisor on the Crest Toothpaste account. Crest had hired us to pull together a national campaign called the “Caring Team of Athletes” where we had a player from every MLB team who agreed to “go to bat” to help children without dental insurance. I spent about 42 weeks a year on an airplane traveling to meet with the players and team front office representatives and usually the only time to meet with the players was at BP (Batting Practice) before a game. So I was in a suit and high heels sitting in a dugout waiting to talk to the players about their involvement and thank them on behalf of Crest. I got a lot of strange looks from the players. I think Wally Joyner of the KC Royals and Brett Butler of the LA Dodgers, Darren Daulton of the Phillies, (who sadly enough recently passed away) as well as Cincinnati’s own Barry Larkin who was our Caring Team Captain have to go down in my book as my favorites.

I have a ton of celebrity stories from the Hyatt but unfortunately can’t share names.

Okay, I might have to tell one more. When I first started working with Doug Hall to promote his book Jump Start Your Business Brain in 2000, it was still the days of “dial a reporter” and faxing. Email had not yet been born. I found that if you called a reporter early in the morning you often got them to pick up the phone. So I called Morley Safer’s producer John Tiffin at 60 Minutes around 7:30am. Someone answered his phone line – but it was NOT Mr. Tiffin. The person on the end of the phone line said rather gruffly “Hewitt here – how can I help you?” I about had a heart attack. Don Hewitt is the legendary founding producer of 60 Minutes and it was more nerve-wracking to me than having him say he was the President of the United States. I explained that I had a pitch for Morley and told him a bit about the topic and he asked me to fax it to him, (actually to his then secretary Beverly), and said that he would walk it down the hall to Morley. Then he asked me to follow up in a week. I promptly faxed to him and called him in a week. True to his word he took my call and told me that Morley had “taken a pass” on the story and was kind as can be. I offered to send him a copy of Doug’s book, which I did. He told me to fax him any time with story ideas, which I did over the years. RIP Don Hewitt – you were a true legend and pioneer, and one-of-a-kind.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working with an incredible company called BeAM Machines SAS based in Strasbourg, France who is one of the leading European based specialists in providing DED (Directed Energy Deposition) solutions. My client is Beam Machines, Inc., which is the Cincinnati based U.S. subsidiary. It is very exciting that they chose Cincinnati as their North American solutions center, as they provide customers across multiple industries, including the aeronautic, aerospace, defense, nuclear and oil and gas industries with world class machine sales, service support, and training, as well as complete process development including applications engineering and material development. 3D printing/additive manufacturing is revolutionizing the field of manufacturing as it can manufacture and repair parts and also add functions and shapes to existing parts.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the fact that I am always honest and upfront and on target with reporters, which has help land my clients on many national media outlets over the years – from the Wall Street Journal and NY Times to Forbes and Fortune to the cover story in U.S. News & World Report, to all of the major television networks on too many shows to count.

Yitzi: Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

I could write a book on this one. Gone are the days of print media – the digital revolution has changed things more dramatically than anything else in the field of media the past decade. Print editions of newspapers and magazines folding right and left. Gone are the days of picking up a phone and actually calling a reporter to pitch a story. Layoffs mean fewer reporters with little time and too many deadlines. I actually had a reporter at a major daily national newspaper tell me “I am too busy with too many assignments from my editor to take any pitches from PR people.” Seriously. Most of my best connections at the national media outlets are gone and have taken early if not forced retirement. It is getting harder and harder to develop that rapport and personal relationship. Our daily newspaper just had another round of layoffs and it is increasingly difficult to land a story.

Yitzi: What drives you?

It always has been and always will be the thrill and challenge of getting that major media outlet “on the hook.” It never gets old.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

Learn it all. Learn how to write, edit, shoot video, appear on camera, become a social media expert, as you may need to do all of this in your career. Never say no to anything and don’t limit yourself – especially in your first job.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I have always believed that developing a great relationship with one major reporter or editor at a media outlet will help you get your pitch into the right hands. Find that one person who likes your style and knows that you “don’t cry wolf” and that you have timely and relevant stories and then make him or her your “go to” person at that outlet. Then ask “would you mind passing this along to your colleagues?” This has helped me at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and countless others. Of course many of my “go to” folks are now retired so this is becoming increasingly difficult. But start with that one person who is responsive to your pitches and then build it from there.

LinkedIn is obviously a great tool and if you can get a reporter to accept your invite you can pitch them via this platform as well. That has worked for me a few times where I didn’t know the reporter personally.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

Confidence, thick skin (you are going to get shot down thousands of times throughout your career), and persistence.

Confidence. Always portray this with clients and the media and it will shine through. Let your email pitches reflect this confidence. “I have been following your coverage of XYZ very closely and feel that I have the perfect source or story angle for you…”

Regarding the thick skin – if you get shot down use it as a key learning experience. Ask yourself and the reporter “why wasn’t this on topic?” If you have researched the reporter and his/her story archives and are certain the pitch was relevant to their beat – ask them flat out how you can improve upon it or what they are looking for so that you can come to them with the right content next time around. I have developed some of my best relationships when doing this.

And regarding the persistence virtue - I had a reporter from the Wall Street Journal tell me “You are the most persistent PR person I have ever met.” But she meant it in a good way and we worked together dozens of times and she even called me a few times when she was in a bind and needed an expert source for a story in a hurry because she knew that I would come through for her. But there is a fine line between being persistent and a pest – so don’t become a “fly in the ointment.”

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

So glad that you asked this one!

Three years ago I saw a story on ABC World News Tonight about foster children having to tote their belongings from one home to another in garbage bags. The story really moved me and I decided to take action. I contacted Hamilton County Job & Family Services in Cincinnati who informed me that at the time there were approximately 900 children in the foster care system. (That number unfortunately has sadly risen each year due to the heroin epidemic.) I orchestrated a PR campaign and partnered with Sibcy Cline Realtors who served as a drop off point for suitcases, made signage and did a good deal of publicity, and got their realtors involved. University Moving and Storage transported collected the suitcases from Sibcy’s Branch offices and delivered them downtown to Job & Family Services. The goal was 1,500 suitcases – in hopes that we could help foster children in a few other communities as well. We received close to 12,000 suitcases! Every foster child in Hamilton County, Butler County, Dayton, Ohio, Northern Kentucky and SE Indiana now has a suitcase with more to spare! One of the local stories also ended up being picked up by CNN’s New Day thanks to Chris Cuomo. The following year we collected mittens, hats, gloves and scarves, and last year we collected shoes and socks. Stay tuned to see what is next!

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

I have worked with a prominent facial plastic surgeon – Dr. Jon Mendelsohn of The Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center for more than a decade. He has been featured in USA Today and on The Doctors TV Show and also on CNN New Day.

I worked with Doug Hall, founder of the Eureka! Ranch in Cincinnati and helped him promote his second book Jump Start Your Business Brain. Had him on CNNfn and in Fortune Magazine and Inc. Magazine and orchestrated a partnership with Staples to sponsor his book tour.

I also do a good bit of work for The Charley Harper Art Studio and work directly with the late Charley Harper’s son Brett Harper.

I worked with the Long Drive Golf Champion Record Holder Scott Smith for quite a few years and had him featured in various sports oriented publications.

I promoted former OSU Quarterback and pro football player Art Schlichter’s book Busted when it was released in 2009 and had him featured on ESPN, Fox Sports, etc.

I work with Donna Speigel who is the owner of a successful chain of consignment shops and founder of the Conductive Learning Center of Greater Cincinnati and have had her featured on ABC World News Tonight and also in the New York Times.

I have worked with Rev. Andrea Raynor of Rye, NY who is a hospice chaplain and Ground Zero Morgue Chaplain who has published five books. I had her on the front page of the Life Section of USA Today during the 10th Anniversary of 9/11.

I have also worked with quite a few attorneys and also work with Dr. Fred Peck, DDS who is a third generation dentist.

Yitzi: What was that like?

I have rarely met a client that I didn’t like and have only had to “fire” two over the years. I am a great judge of character and can tell who will be fun to work with. Life is just too short to work with people that make your life miserable. So working with my clients is fun and engaging, and they are all unique with very interesting careers and back stories.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Barbara Walters and Don Hewitt.

Barbara was the first woman to “break the glass ceiling” in broadcasting. She dealt with sexual harassment in her early years, and was told she could be the Today “weather girl” and also cover the fun, light segments that no one would ever take her seriously as a reporter. Barbara prevailed, and was the first woman to ever co-anchor a network news show and has paved the way for every woman in broadcasting ever since. She has scored more interviews with elusive political figures (including Fidel Castro) and celebrities than any other news anchor or reporter over the years. I highly recommend her book Audition.

I already referenced Don Hewitt who became the creator and executive producer of 60 Minutes, consistently one of the top 10-ranked weekly shows for more than two decades. The show was one of the first of its kind to go “behind the scenes” and uncover countless scandals, including the major one about the tobacco industry. I highly recommend his book Tell Me A Story.

Yitzi: Which company do you admire most, and why?

17. Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1.) Keep a separate phone or old-fashioned landline in your home office that is not accessible to small children! My 5 year-old child answered phone one day when a reporter from 48 hours returned my call early in the morning. Lesson learned.

2.) You will get shot down repeatedly when pitching reporters throughout your career so don’t beat yourself up over it. Sometimes the responses are terse and abrupt with no explanation. “Pass,” “Nope,” “Not For Us,” and even “I have too many stories to write and am no longer taking pitches from PR people.” Use it as a learning experience and try to find out why the story didn’t sit well with that reporter. Use it as a challenge to find out what they want so you can land the story next time around.

3.) The days of traditional print and broadcast media will soon be gone. Who knew this in 2000? Daily newspapers are folding on a weekly basis as circulation and readership have declined. The same holds true for magazines and for the major TV network bureaus.

4.) If a client doesn’t trust your PR expertise and instincts resign the account promptly. I did this a bit too late one time, and the client actually took it upon himself or herself to call the reporter who was writing the story on his company to tell them how it should be written. He didn’t like how the call with the reporter went and called to let her know. I was mortified, but the reporter didn’t hold it against me as she had been working with me for decades. She actually called to inform me that he had called her against my warnings and told me she didn’t know how I could work with such a rude person. I fired him immediately citing a conflict in work ethics.