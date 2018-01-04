Meet Teri Williams: President and Owner of the Largest Black Owned Bank in the U.S

Teri Williams is President, Chief Operating Officer & Owner of OneUnited Bank, the largest Black owned bank in the country. She is responsible for implementation of the Bank’s strategic initiatives, as well as the day to day operations of the bank, including all retail branches, marketing, compliance, lending, information technology, customer support, legal, and human resources. Ms. Williams brings 30 years of financial services expertise from premier institutions such as Bank of America and American Express, where she was one of the youngest Vice Presidents. Ms. Williams holds an M.B.A. with honors from Harvard University and a B.A. with distinctions in Economics from Brown University. She currently serves on the Boards of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA) where she serves as Treasurer and the 79th Street Corridor Initiative in Miami, Florida. Ms. Williams is author of I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money (Beckham Publishing) a financial literacy book for urban youth. Ms. Williams has received numerous notations and awards for her contribution to urban communities including from the Urban League, NAACP and the National Black MBA Association. Ms. Williams is married to Kevin Cohee and has two children.

I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with COO Teri Williams where we discussed the #BankBlack movement, access to capital, small business growth and more.

If you’ve been paying attention even a little bit to recent trends in black culture, then you’ve heard celebrities such as Usher, Solange, Killer Mike and Charlamagne tha God speak on the benefits of banking black and the power of the black dollar all in an attempt to bring awareness to the #BankBlack movement.

The #BankBlack movement is a social justice movement urging the black community to move their money to any black-owned bank. Rapper and Social Activist Killer Mike began the movement when he took to national TV and radio, urging black America to move their money into institutions that would support and respect the $1.2 trillion in black spending power. Because of #BankBlack tens of millions of dollars moved in the last year to black banks. https://pitchfork.com/news/66804-killer-mike-prompts-huge-influx-into-black-owned-bank/

President and COO of OneUnited Bank, Teri Williams, shared with me that she was inspired to get into banking when she realized that blacks were not being treated well by the banking industry and she wanted to make a difference. With a passion for building and empowering underdeveloped communities, Teri wanted to provide access to blacks to gain financial literacy as well as opportunities to build wealth. Teri went on to define ways in which blacks have been under served in the banking industry by highlighting the oppressive effects of predatory lending, sub prime loans and red lining. OneUnited Bank has a passionate focus on helping the black community build wealth by offering second chance bank accounts for those who may be denied bank accounts from mainstream banks due to Chex systems, and secured credit cards for credit building and restoration.

Williams urges individuals from all walks of life, and of every background to “ Not just move your money, but move your mind”. She reminds us that you DO NOT have to be black to #BankBlack, you just need to believe in equal access to capital and wealth for ALL.

Check out these 5 Easy Financial Resolutions for the New Year by Teri Williams,

1. Leave the past...in the past! Sometimes we focus too much on the bad financial decisions we’ve made in the past (we have ALL made them) and not enough time on our future. So...you didn’t start saving when you were 12 years old (who does?). So what! It’s never too late to begin your journey to better financial health. For the New Year’s, let it go! Move on!

2. Think multiplication and not division! Yes, we need to multiply our blessings. We can spend too much time on reducing our expenses or dividing up our earnings, rather than increasing our revenue. So in 2018, focus on your God-given talents and how you can use them to make more money...more money...more money! Sometimes the best opportunities are just multiplying what we already do!

3. Focus on location, location, location! Yes, we’re talking about real estate. We need to recognize that urban communities have become popular. They are the “new frontier” and there’s “gold in them there hills”! So if you own a home in the suburbs, think about buying in the city. If you own a home in the city, keep it and buy more real estate. If you don’t own a home anywhere, pool your money with family and friends to buy “a hut” if you have to. Just #BuyTheBlock

4. Learn the rules! In order to win the game, you need to know the rules! Imagine someone dribbling a football, or tackling someone on a basketball court. Crazy...right! Well that’s pretty much what many of us do when it comes to our finances...because we don’t know the rules of the game. Growing up, we didn’t hear about credit scores, ChexSystems, the importance of automatic savings, the power of investing and compounding, etc. So we screw up before we get an opportunity to succeed. In 2018 take the time to learn the rules...by rebuilding your credit, maxing out on 401K and IRA contributions, setting up an automatic savings plan, etc...to win!

5. Put your money where your mouth is! More than ever, it’s important to be more purposeful about where you spend, save and share your money. What do you value? What shifts can you make to reflect the world you want for your children or grandchildren? Yes, use social media to voice your message, but also choose a bank and buy products from companies that reflects your values by researching their mission and practices. Contribute to organizations that serve the needs of the communities you care about. Even small deposits, purchases and contributions can make a big difference in the lives of others.