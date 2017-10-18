Meet the 3 Most Powerful Women in Business

The third week of October, we carve pumpkins, we see leaves change colors, and, of course, we celebrate National Business Women’s Week (NBWW). In 1928, Emma Dot Partridge, then-Executive Secretary of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, organized the first annual NBWW. The 1928 event’s goal was to focus public attention on ‘better business women for a better business world.’ Today, U.S. Americans celebrate National Business Women’s Week to honor the vast contributions of women in business.

In 2017, we have plenty to celebrate. More women are breaking the glass ceiling, aiming directly for fiercely competitive executive positions. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, more than 9.1 million firms in the U.S. are owned by women. Women are narrowing the gender pay gap, and in 2016, women’s share of global wealth grew faster than men’s. Across the globe, women continue to make major impacts on business.

For business people of all genders, having a career role model can be beneficial. Excellent female role models can be found on Fortune’s annual list of the Most Powerful Women in Business. Meet Fortune Magazine’s 3 most powerful business women of 2017:

Photo: Fortune Live Media on Flickr

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors

Barra topped Fortune’s list for the third year in a row for a reason. She challenged Tesla with her top-selling non-luxury pure electric car, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, and she currently has her eye on self-driving cars. She is an unstoppable forward-thinker in the automobile industry.

Photo: IIP Photo Archive on Flickr

Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of Pepsico

Nooyi’s determination is a force to be reckoned with. Her leadership keeps PepsiCo’s profits outpacing competitors--profits rose 16% in 2016. Her company stays in tune with consumers, now marketing healthier options. PepsiCo recently launched a premium water line and acquired the kombucha producer KeVita in 2016, tapping into a product whose predicted growth is 25% annually through 2020.

Photo: Fortune Live Media on Flickr

Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Lockheed Martin

Hewson’s company has built a serious relationship with an important client – The White House. Lockheed Martin’s biggest customer is the U.S. government, and under Hewson, the company’s stocks price rose 26% over the past year.