Meet The Company Disrupting The Enterprise Sales Pitch

Arun Lal, Co-Founder of Contiq, is redefining sales presentation assembly through cutting edge technology and “augmented” intelligence. While it may sound far-fetched and futuristic, he has already proven that the hyper-personalized pitch creation system can create custom pitches 80% faster by removing all the grunt work and increase win-rates by up to 80% for enterprise salespeople.

What’s your story?

I grew up in New Delhi, India, but I spent a lot of my youth in the Middle East where my dad was posted to work on large construction projects. For my Bachelor’s degree, I studied architecture and came to the US to study computer science at the University of Washington in Seattle.

I have been a meditator for many years and do at least two if not more silent retreats a year. Meditation has been a big shaping force in my life.

To further develop my aesthetic skills, I also trained as a movie director at the Berkeley Digital Film Institute, and I’ve even written a couple of scripts and look to direct them sometime in the future.

Modeling and AI has always fascinated me, so I eventually merged what I’ve learned about architecture, storytelling and computer science into what became the foundation of Contiq. I am an artist and tech. innovator at heart who seeks to simplify things. I’m deeply passionate about creating amazing customer experiences, and that is what Contiq is all about. Creating a winning sales presentation deck combines art, communication and science, and Contiq merges these together.

Where did the idea for Contiq come from?

In my previous experience, I sort of fell into the problem. Before Contiq, I led product marketing at VMware and Microsoft. One of my responsibilities was to close deals with large enterprise prospects, and I pitched to enterprise CIOs frequently. There was this one instance at VMware where we were two weeks out from the end of the quarter, and we were pitching to the CIO of a large European Telecom company on a $7 million dollar data center consolidation deal. We were in a big meeting in mid-December, and the CIO started asking questions about reference architecture for deployments done in Europe, best practices for organizational training needs and competitive benchmarking research on a competitive stack.

Quite frankly (and to our embarrassment), we did not have any of the answers as the technology was very new. We went to work desperately trying to locate the requested information, organize meetings and locate key people who may have the answers. The information we needed was widely scattered, and the people we needed to reach were on holiday vacation. We ended up losing a $7million dollar deal right before the end of the year, and I started wondering how the process could possibly be so broken.

It was then that I had my epiphany. When the needed content/information resides in highly controlled silos and as tribal knowledge in various people’s heads, accessing it becomes complex and time consuming (if possible at all). Sales people are up against wasteful constant reinvention. 6 Million+ dollar enterprise sales people face similar problem every day, and it leads to slow or lost sales and wasted productivity. Given that sales content is growing at an exponential rate (~65% CAGR), the issue of sales content discovery is only getting worse.

This is when the idea for Contiq was born. To create a real-time sales information discovery and pitch assembly system with AI-based insights to simplify delivery of a winning customer buying experience.

What was the first step you took after you had the idea?

The first thing you do when you have an idea is start talking with your friends to validate the idea. We spent months brainstorming at coffee shops, and we were even working on weekends until a few friends got interested. Today, Contiq is a team of 12 people based in Vancouver and San Jose.

From the beginning, our goal was to radically transform the experience of getting the right information to the right customer in real time while at the same time creating a tailored, customized, beautiful experience. Simplifying and augmenting the pitch assembly experience with AI we felt done right could make this process disruptively simple. We started to sketch the idea out, and we designed everything on paper. After developing a deck we took it to a few potential customers for feedback. Before we started to build the product, we wanted get concrete feedback from potential customers, salespeople, and experts in the area that what we had was of value.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made and what did you learn from it?

You have to focus on one thing at a time. We spent a lot of time initially coming up with a broad solution. Really, the sky was the limit for innovation. Given the state of AI, we figured that AI was truly “Augmented Intelligence” rather than “Artificial Intelligence” and that is how we used it in the product.

After realizing how complex that solution was going to be, we started focusing on the things that would add immediate value while providing a complete solution to a problem. The most important step was the agonizing process of developing that minimum solution and building it.

Now we are building a tight use case case, which is the base of the perfect pitch.

Tell me about an accomplishment that shaped your career?

At VMware I developed the notion of IT outcomes. It was a new framework of selling based on business outcomes instead of selling a product or a service. It was a unique approach, and it started as a very small project with much resistance but over course of a year with support from many execs. It became the primary way ~5000 VMware sales people sell now. It made the sales easier and faster. I was part of the product marketing team that made it happen and helped drive $5+ billion dollars in software revenue in less than two years using this structure and sales philosophy.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always be humble and listen.

Humility is underrated, humility does not mean you are not confident in your PoV rather you are strong to listen / incorporate another person’s PoV. Instead of trying to be the smartest guy in the room, actively listen to what people are saying so you can contribute and build something based on the needs of your customers without letting your personal opinions drive the discussion.