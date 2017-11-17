Meet the Guy Who Converted a 1952 Greyhound Bus Into a Mobile Coffee Shop

“Be authentic and stay that way.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Fritz Heffinger, CEO and co-founder of OutCold and self-proclaimed amateur stuntman. Fritz started OutCold 7.5 years ago out of his one bedroom apartment with the goal of bringing back customer service and doing things in-house and right. His focus was to remove the “red tape” that most agencies had and really find a way to become partners of brands instead of a vendor. Today, OutCold has 16 full-time employees over 200 part-time (1099) employees, a full service production facility that includes wood shop, metal fabrication and general carpentry, as well as a full account service team. Fritz believes there is no other experiential marketing agency like OutCold anywhere that can honestly say they do everything in-house for their clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started my career in events working as an intern for a non-profit my summer going into my junior year in college. The summer going into my senior year I worked at what was then one of the first experiential shops (this was almost 15 years ago so traditional was king then). After graduation I got a job at a very big name PR shop in Chicago and I right away knew the desk life wasn’t for me. Three weeks into that job I got a call from the agency I worked with doing experiential that they had a nation-wide tour that was in some major staff trouble and wanted to offer me a full-time job that started on the road. I spent the next 5 months on the road driving a Hummer H2 ice cream truck passing out free ice cream in 15 different states. From then on, experiential is all I wanted to do and I saw the power of having a direct brand-to-consumer connection and knew I wanted to be a part of it. Over the next 6 years after that I played the agency game, experiential was still really new and no one had a real budget for it, so I did account service and experiential consulting. I landed at a one man experiential agency and helped it grow… and fast. My wife and I were ready for a lifestyle change and landed on moving back to my home city of Chicago. OutCold started as a way for me to do some freelance consulting work for friends and clients and one thing led to another and it became a full-time gig.

Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Right now is really a fun time for us! We just completed an almost 20k road trip in a 1952 greyhound bus we converted into a mobile coffee shop experience. The bus was 100% built and then tour run in house which was an incredible challenge and really fun experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would 100% not be here without the help of so many. Chris Werner, my cousin and attorney, who has been there since day one with setting up the biz legally and the back-end of books and contracts. Dan McCarthy who helped me more then he knows in the beginning with finances and accounts. And of course Chris Miller, who was employee number one and has seen it ALL with us and is still with us. I can’t forget Sloane Hardman, who was employee number two and has done such amazing things here leading the account team and she is also still with us. If I had to narrow it to one person it would be my wife, my business partner and co-founder, Holly. She helped push me over the edge to start OutCold and in the first six months of OutCold worked a full-time job and then came home and put in another 4-6 hours helping me get it all moving.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since day one we have done everything we can once a year to donate time, money and resources to a charity and the whole office gets involved. We hosted a party one year and had local restaurants bring in food. The entry fee was 2 brand new toys for the local methadone clinic. Another year, we partnered with the Taproot foundation and did a 100% pro-bono experiential activation for one week, helping promote them. Last year, we donated and collected almost 1,000 cans of food for the local food bank.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

- A handshake or a verbal commitment doesn’t really mean anything until a legal statement of work is in place. It happened a few times in the beginning where we would put something together and we would get an email or call saying “approved” and we would get excited or even start working on it, only to find out they were backing out.

- Learn and master Excel! I wish I would have done this, I use it everyday and have crunched my way through learning it and I wish I would have known it way better then I did.

-Working from home is awesome until it isn’t. The first 3 years I worked from home and taking calls in basketball shorts and hanging on the couch doing emails sounds awesome and it was….. for the first couple of weeks. I finally figured out that setting up a place to go and leave and get out made me way more productive! There was this coffee shop called Safari Cup Coffee over by Wrigley field in Chicago. I basically set myself up there to do meetings, interviews everything! I was there by 8 and left after 5 and it really helped. I’m not saying go get a shared work space the day your start up, but get out, get a routine and be productive!

-NETWORK! It seems like everyone says to do it and it sounds like the right thing to do, but rarely do we really get involved. The world today really revolves on who you know and how they know you. I’ve gotten more involved in networking in the past years than I would have ever thought and look I am being interviewed in the HuffPost now :),

- Be authentic and stay that way. When I started OutCold, that was my motto, but I lost it pretty quickly trying to just make it. I started to get lost in the sea of folks willing to do anything to get the billing up. When I finally realized people wanted different and fun, we made it our mission here to do so. We get more people that call and email us because of our authenticity and not trying to be who we’re not. Those people then refer us to others. OutCold is almost solely built on referrals, once people work with us they want to share with others what a different experience it was and that is how we have grown!

