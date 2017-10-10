Meet the Leading Ladies in PR: Rachel Dares, PR Director of Big Hype Marketing

“I love hearing amazing stories; it’s truly what resonates with people…and, what ultimately moves us forward as a society as a whole. There’s no better way than giving a platform to those that are up to changing the world for the better.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing, Rachel Dares the PR Director of Big Hype Marketing & PR www.BigHypeMarketing.com and, as of recent, the sensational host of a new Los Angeles-based Travel Blog, Traveling in Stilettos www.TravelingInStilettos.com . Big Hype Marketing is an Orange County, CA-based full-service marketing agency, website design & PR company. We work with small to medium size businesses and personalities locally and nationwide to provide creative design services, and strategic online, traditional/conventional marketing and earned media initiatives that help businesses and brands stand out among their competitors…leaving audiences enticed, captivated and eager to discover…what all the hype is about!

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a former Feature Reporter and Newscaster. I had originally pursued going into the media with the hopes of producing & hosting inspirational shows. It was my desire to spotlight those that were making a difference in the world.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry?

It was not until mid-2015 that I came across someone that had an amazing story that moved me so much, to the point that I wanted to genuinely help him get his story out on a much larger scale to impact others. I began reaching out to the different media outlets to draw attention to his story, and simultaneously did the same for so many others. I enjoyed it so much, that it was then that I looked into pursuing PR. I initially did it as a side-hustle, but eventually accepted the PR Director position for Big Hype Marketing & PR.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

What I find most interesting, as of recent, is being approached by the very media outlets I pitch my clients to; desiring to feature and interview me.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just signed on a new client that has a remarkable story. It’s a kind of story that is one out of a movie. And, hopefully, one that will eventually be on the BIG screen!

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Getting my clients stories and messages told is what I am most proud of. I represent an amazing roster of influencers that want to make an impact in the lives and the work they do. I want to serve as that catalyst for them that would inspire and influence the world that would ripple for generations to come.

Yitzi: Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Yes, there definitely has been a radical shift in the realm of PR. Back then, PR was about blasting a brand message, now it’s about engagement. Back then, it was about a mass distribution release, now it’s about targeted conversations. Back then, it was about getting on print editorials…now, it’s about a more high ranking, quality targeted coverage focus.

Yitzi: What drives you?

I’m driven by passion and purpose. I am absolutely enthralled by the work that I do. In the span of just barely 2 years in the PR industry…it’s been very rewarding. I am grateful to be living out the mission I have for myself, and those of my clients.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

Network and build relationships. Whether personally or professionally…there’s no faster way to get ahead in life and in business. Relationships are essential to success. And, being one to be known and trusted, by far, beats the competition all day, every day.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Reach out. Break bread. Have coffee. Talk. Listen. Spend time. It’s truly that simple. Relationships aren’t forged overnight…it was built through time and genuinely investing in people.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

(1) Be a good Networker

(2) Be a good Researcher

(3) Be a good Communicator

(4) Be a good Writer

(5) Be a good Promoter

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

I love hearing amazing stories; it’s truly what resonates with people…and, what ultimately moves us forward as a society as a whole. There’s no better way than giving a platform to those that are up to changing the world for the better. Stories that grip our emotions are the ones that move us into action…whether I’m speaking about my own personal brand, or those of my clients…It is my desire to utilize my influence in garnering distribution channels that would help bring the message of hope & positivity on a greater level.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

As a Celebrity Publicist, I have worked with former NFL Players, Professional Basketball & Soccer Players, as well as Best Selling Authors, Motivational Speakers and Award-Winning Artists.

Yitzi: What was that like?

It’s been a dream job. I have learned so much from their drive, and their professionalism. Not to mention, the perks that come with representing these individuals.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started PR" and why.

As far as the 5 things I wish someone told me before I started in the PR industry and why:

(1) It’s not an 8-5 job.

Having represented and currently representing clients from every time zone, PR is not a structured 8-5 gig.

(2) You shouldn’t represent everyone.

When I first started in PR, I was more concerned about building a client base as opposed to building a brand. I represented and catered to anyone and everyone. Tough lesson learned when I pitched someone that did not hold my own core values or pitched a message that went against my grain. Today, I’m very selective on those that I represent; only signing on clients that are reflective of my own personal brand identity.

(3) It’s quality vs quantity.

When I began my career in PR, I thought it was about getting my clients into every media outlet possible. I thought this was what exposure was all about. Now, it’s about targeting the right outlets for earned media publicity that gets them the organic following and clients they need to grow their personal brand and/or business.

(4) Don’t discount yourself.

I, literally, gave my services for FREE back in the day when I first started in the industry. And, although, I had over 20+ years’ experience in Sales & Marketing and, was a natural in PR…people’s perception of getting something “so cheap” or “FREE” meant that they, more than likely, would not get or see any value in the representation or that the service was “no good”. Today, my main selling point is the proven tangible results I’m able to get for my clients. If the conversation is only based on what discount they can get as opposed to the results I can bring…I have no further conversation.

(5) Every day is NOT a red carpet kind day.