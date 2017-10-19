Meet the Leading Ladies of PR: Aravinda (Vinda) Souza,Vice President Marketing Communications Bullhorn

“Take gender-specific criticism with a grain of salt.”

Aravinda (Vinda) Souza

I had the pleasure of interviewing Aravinda (Vinda) Souza. Aravinda is Vice President of Marketing Communications for Bullhorn the leading provider of CRM and operations software for the staffing industry. She is in charge of the company’s global public relations, analyst relations, strategic thought leadership, and internal communications strategy.

Yitzi: Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Part of my love of public relations stems from my appreciation for language. I was an English and French major and always consider myself, first and foremost, to be a writer. I also debated competitively for many years, and sung in touring groups, so my voice - receptive and expressive - has always been the cornerstone of who I am.

This likely has a lot to do with how I was raised. Indian by origin, I was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. My father was a petrochemical engineer and I grew up in a small American expatriate compound owned by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco). Traveling the world from a young age instilled in me a fascination with understanding and engaging other people.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry?

I didn’t fall into a PR career by accident - I knew I wanted a career in strategic communications since I was in high school and did eight PR internships while at Tufts University to (try to) ensure that I graduated with a job I loved. My experiences across various industries and company types helped me realize what elements of PR ignited my passion and which elements I’d gladly live without.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

In PR, you always need to be “on.” Especially in an agency setting, in which you’re interacting with a variety of different client contacts and reporters near-constantly. It can be all too easy to fall into routines and stop thinking critically about your actions, with (if you’re lucky), some humorous consequences. Early in my career, I was so senselessly focused on a pitching deadline that I once called a reporter in San Francisco at 8:00 a.m. Boston time (5 a.m. for him), and woke him up with a story idea. I was convinced that I burned the relationship, but he called me at midnight my time the next day just to say he was passing on the pitch. We actually developed a decent working rapport after that.

Yet another time, merely two weeks after I started my first tech PR agency job, I left a voicemail for my main client contact after having gotten off the phone with my father. Instinctively, after telling Daniel (the client) about a change in meeting times, I ended the voicemail with “alright, take care, I love you” (how I end phone calls with my father). After I hung up I realized what I had done and was totally mortified. Convinced I would get fired, I was relieved when Daniel laughed it off. He’s still the best client I’ve ever had.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

In September, Bullhorn acquired a company called Connexys out of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Connexys is not only a company with excellent applicant tracking technology that will nicely complement our offerings for mainland Europe, but it also has a fantastic team that is culturally aligned with us in every way. Working on the acquisition communications process, which was extensive, and the sixth one I’ve managed while at Bullhorn, was an absolute treat for me. I love working against tight deadlines, in secrecy, with the pressure on, cross-functionally, and preferably internationally. It’s like a runner’s high for your brain.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

There’s a frustrating but sadly accurate belief in the corporate world that women who choose to become mothers cannot also prioritize and grow their careers, that something in that equation must suffer. I was promoted to director while I was pregnant with my first daughter, and promoted to vice president within a year of returning from maternity leave. I never put my family second, but I am also personally energized by my career - it’s an indelible part of my identity. I think it’s very glib to say that working mothers can “have it all” - my situation is unique, and I am fortunate that Bullhorn is so supportive and that I happen to have childcare options that are really stellar. I’m also unlike many women in that I choose to work; I don’t have to work in order to provide for my family. So to say that I’ve bucked the trend of women in their early-to-mid-thirties leaving the workforce is misleading. But nonetheless, it’s not effortless to balance being the primary caregiver of a young family and a VP at a fast-growing company. I am proud that I’ve at least tried to succeed in both of those roles.

Yitzi: Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Of course it has changed. When I first started in PR, we used to cut clips from newspapers and glue-stick them into giant binders to send to clients. We faxed our pitches because email still wasn’t a de facto method of communication for some reporters. The “media tour” was king and assembling direct mail campaigns was a huge part of my day. And the process of interacting with the media was fundamentally different - there were ombudsmen and so many layers of editorial oversight that your chances of successfully landing a pitch were smaller, but the quality of the final piece was much higher. It took years before clients stopped asking us to get them print coverage at the expense of online. And in my early career, editorial calendars made life much easier. All of that has changed now, and the immediacy of things like social media mean that you as a PR professional really can’t afford to zone out under any circumstance, and that very few things are actually “off the record.”

Yitzi: What drives you?

Intellectual curiosity and a loyalty to my teammates.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

Don’t pursue PR because you think it’s glamorous - it isn’t. There are some random examples of glamour that pop up from time to time, a fancy event or a sweet agency perk, but for the most part, agency PR means persevering despite getting doors slammed in your face - by clients, by reporters, by analysts - and client-side PR means being strategic and collaborative, knowing your business and your industry extremely well, and herding cats. I’ve spent most of my career in tech PR, so perhaps that’s a different ball of wax, but I’ve never understood the assumption that PR is a “sexy” career versus a smart career. The best PR people I know are the smartest ones, with the deepest product knowledge and the greatest ability to tell stories to various audiences, not the most fashionably dressed.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I’m not known as a master networker, but all PR professionals by definition have to be comfortable approaching and being approached by a variety of people. Networking events can be exceptionally valuable if you look at them as an opportunity to learn and bounce ideas off of another person who brings a new perspective to your line of thinking. Networking can seem sinister because there’s an undercurrent of wanting something, but that’s an unproductive way to approach it. Take a genuine interest in another person and eventually your priorities will align, or at the very least, you’ll learn something. Don’t go to a networking event looking to get a new client or a new job or push some agenda. People can sense that desire and it’s distasteful.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

The best PR people I know are phenomenal writers with impeccable grammar. Grammar is an underappreciated skill and I won’t hire anyone with demonstrably poor grammar. It reflects a person’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence. If someone lets typos slide on the regular, he or she doesn’t care enough about doing quality work.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

I started my career in cause marketing, or non-profit PR. I thought that this was the best way to “bring goodness into the world,” by thinking of creative PR campaigns for charitable initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs. I was wrong. The most good I’ve done for others was actually while working with for-profit organizations, because they don’t think they’re curing cancer. And subsequently, they feel bad about working toward financial gain, so they’re much more willing to support CSR on the side, and those side efforts are often more genuine and from-the-heart than a giant charity machine. There’s no one-size-fits-all rule, of course, but I’ve been more impressed by the generosity and charitable giving of for-profit companies than what I witnessed in the non-profit world.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high-profile customers you have helped?

I’ve had the privilege to work with many high-profile companies, including, of course, Bullhorn, as well as DataFlux (SAS), Dassault Systemes, ConAgra, the American Heart Association, DreamWorks, Raytheon, and many more.

Yitzi: What was that like?

It was great, but I don’t talk about specific client projects.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’m most inspired by people with a stoic attitude who accomplish great things without shouting their victories from the rooftops, and those people are mostly personal to me - family and friends. I’m also inspired by envelope-pushing writers, artists, and creatives: Christopher Marlowe, Robert Mallet-Stevens, Marcel L’Herbier, Oscar Wilde. I’m generally not inspired by business leaders. I’m intrigued by them, and I admire them, but they don’t inspire me.

Yitzi: Which company do you admire most, and why?

Of course it would be easy to say Bullhorn, and it would be accurate as well, because I love the company and it’s a big part of my life. But overall I would say the companies I most admire are BMW, because they have established a classic brand that has still managed to evolve and stay modern, and Moet & Chandon, though they’re no longer a single entity, because their advertisements were some of my earliest communications archetypes. Old Moet posters are what made me want to go into some facet of marketing in the first place.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why?

