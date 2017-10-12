Meet the Leading Ladies of PR: Kristina Groves, Account Executive, Volume Public Relations

“Kindness is a strength. In professional situations, being a person others like to work with goes a long way.”

Kristina Groves

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristina Groves, Account Executive at Volume Public Relations, the leader in psychology-based corporate communication. Kristina has a non-traditional PR background and brings her unique experience and expertise to clients ranging from Fortune 500 B2B technology brands to an international beer brand.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I did not study or pursue public relations initially. My degree is in Theatre. After college, I moved overseas to teach English and expose myself to new cultures and experiences. When I returned stateside, I began a career in direct sales. That’s where I learned technology communication and how to translate technical benefits for an average person.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry?

When I moved to Colorado, I researched the top communication companies in Denver. I was fascinated with the intersection of psychology and communication at the heart of Volume PR.

At the time, Volume was hiring for a position that I was not qualified for. A professional mentor once told me that women typically do not apply for jobs they feel under qualified for, so I decided to confront the stereotype and went for it. Volume’s Founder Elizabeth Edwards took a chance on me with no PR background. Determined to prove my worth, I hit the ground running, learning as much about the industry as I could. Within six months, I earned two promotions, and now work directly with all of Volume’s clientele.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

One of our clients is a data analytics software company based in Australia. They did a fascinating study with their software, using Twitter data to analyze US sentiment toward infrastructure. The day we published the results, I went into the office with a ponytail and no makeup, planning for a full day of calls surrounding this story. A broadcast station called that read the press release and were planning to cover it. They needed a spokesperson on-camera in an hour, but it was the middle of the night in Melbourne. I couldn't wake someone up and get them to a local affiliate to film. I threw on some mascara and headed to do the interview myself. My client’s story was told, and I always go to work camera-ready now.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

A few of my clients have some strong social good projects in the works right now. A beer brand we work with is about to launch a completely green campaign that I’d explain more, but industry secrets. Another client is working with us to help people understand how their paper usage at the office affects forestry. A different client is working with us to get their software to people rebuilding cities recently affected by natural disasters. These are remarkable stories to tell.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Recently, we took a local story to our broadcast stations, securing two segments. The segments were so strong, they ran in several markets across the country, resulting in $1 million of market publicity value. The results far exceeded our goal and I was proud to see such hard work pay off for our client.

Yitzi: Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Because of the digital age, PR has had to integrate with other fields.To stay competitive, an agency needs a digital and SEO expert, a social media guru, an expert writer for contributed content, marketers, and amazing networkers.

Yitzi: What drives you?

Results. The Volume team starts programs outlining how we plan to measure our results and actively collect relevant data. If a client says they want a 20% increase in sales, to double their Instagram followers, or to see increased website traffic, I don’t stop until those goals are reached.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

If you are considering a career in PR, start reading everything. Read books and articles that interest you, bore you, and make you mad. The more you read, the easier it is to identify and match style, tone, and voice when you are tasked with creating quality content for different mediums. Journalists receive hundreds of pitches a day. Yours will stand out if you already read and understand what types of stories they do and do not cover.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Confidence is everything. The person you are reaching out to may be a Fortune 100 CEO or Pultizer Prize winner. People are people, so there is no barrier keeping you from communicating. In my experience, initiating earns respect.

And smile! It makes you more approachable in person, can be heard over the phone, and affects your tone in writing.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

The best PR people are salespeople, because they understand their affect on the bottom line. Salespeople are often more direct, can relate to different personalities and are able to improvise. These skills are necessary for everything in PR.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

Honestly, I am still figuring this part out. I got into communication in the first place to learn how to give a voice to the voiceless. I have worked hard to earn my position and want to use it to help those who haven’t had the same opportunities.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

Kristina: Volume has had several high-profile clients. One that I work closely with is QSR International.

Yitzi: What was that like?

Amazing. It’s an honor to be able to communicate for people who are experts in their field and add such value to the world with their software.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

C.T. Studd. He was a professional athlete in the late 1800’s who left a really successful career to follow his faith as a missionary. I am truly inspired that someone was willing to leave affluence and choose hardship for something he believes in. Like Studd, I want to make sure everything I do is for a greater purpose than my own success.

Yitzi: Which company do you admire most, and why?

Taco Bell, hands down. As a brand, they know exactly who they are and never waver from it. They are receptive to criticism and exacted change with a new menu in 2014. Plus, their social media is stellar.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why.

Kristina Groves

1. Ask questions. Pride helps no one in a fast-paced industry such as PR.

2. Spell check! Not every program automatically checks spelling and grammar. Because I type faster than I think, I had to learn this the hard way.

3. Kindness is a strength. In professional situations, being a person others like to work with goes a long way.

4. Take a graphic design class and learn to code. In client services, your value only increases with new skills.