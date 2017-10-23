Meet the Leading Ladies of PR: Monique Lewis of Monique Lewis Management

“I wish I’d known earlier to do strategic partnerships-they can be so beneficial!”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Monique Lewis of Monique Lewis Management, a marketing/PR consultancy. She also is the creator of The Art of Food, an interactive event dedicated to food and artistic elements of each presenting city, combining her love of art and food simultaneously.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Sure. I actually started in 2001 as a promotional model/brand ambassador, working for top brands. I worked in various dimensions and capabilities, including project manager, site/talent scout, team lead and other managerial capabilities. I then realized I could take the skills I developed through these various campaigns and start my own business, which I did.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the PR industry?

It started with experiential campaigns. I would develop, produce and launch events for my clients, realizing I needed exposure for the events. I learned PR strategies, developed my skills, and started launching successful PR campaigns from content creation to placement!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

On one of my first projects-it was for a reality star, I was solely responsible for press and sponsorship retention. I agreed to do all the work without payment upfront, but was ensured an equity split from the remaining budget. So I worked so hard, met and exceeded goals set. When came to receiving payment, the client pretty much bailed on me. From that, I learned a valuable lesson-never any work without payment upfront.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on being a co-author and launching an integrative event between PR and press. All exciting ventures! Oh, and also a client appreciation event!

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

I’m very very persistent, even when situations appear discouraging. I’m also a hard yet strategic planner

Yitzi: Do you think the PR profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Of course! We now have various tools and platforms that were not available 30 years ago. The very idea of media has changed drastically with blogs, vlogs, social media, etc. Visual content is becoming a replacement; influencers are a force for media as well.

Yitzi: What drives you?

My goals and my determination to reach them keeps me driven and motivated daily

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

Intern with a company, if possible. Learn all you can, but don’t be afraid to change the rules, if you see a better way to do something. Remember, this is a constantly changing field, so be ready to change with it.

Yitzi: You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Choose your target audience wisely. Have your elevator pitch ready to go. Rejection is part of the game, so accept it as you’re one step closer to a yes.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful PR professional?

Persistence. Consistency. Reliability. Creativity. All will aid well in a successful PR career. Also, keep learning; you never know it all.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

Even before I was where I am today, I would always consider less fortunate. Now, I do so more than ever; I also incorporate this into my clients’ campaigns-for example, one client is donating a portion of all proceeds to hurricane victims until early 2018.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most high profile clients you have helped?

I’ve worked with Broadway, NYFW, VH1, LXTV, and very prominent entertainment stars

Yitzi: What was that like?

It’s exciting; yet humbling to know your career allows you to do this.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

To paraphrase Issa Rae Said, everyone black:) Seriously, civil rights leaders, activists, leaders, etc all remind me of my heritage and propel me to my future. It’s inspiring and intimidating to have such a rich and complex history behind me.

Yitzi: Which company do you admire most, and why?

I really love Mielle Organics. Black, female-owned brand that has risen to great prominence in such a short time inspires me!

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Don’t get discouraged. Stuff happens. Keep going and stay positive

2) This is my second business; my first business went so easily and smoothly that I expected the same for this! Not so much and I wish I had known that different businesses will have different outcomes

3) Even though startup costs are minimal, I wished I had known to have more capital, just to be on the safe side. PR involves a lot of meetings, traveling, networking and that takes investing.

4) I wish I’d known earlier to do strategic partnerships-they can be so beneficial!