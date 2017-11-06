Meet the New Marketplace where Machine Intelligence is Bought and Sold

Humanity is waking up to a decentralized way of thinking. The internet was designed as a decentralized network, wonderful at decentralized data routing, but lacking the right tools to decentralize the systems our society runs on. Blockchain is that missing tool, and it is giving those who couldn’t normally organize a way of doing so. There are so many like-minded thinkers across the globe, spread out and disconnected.

Up until now, the only structures that could really harness the tidal power of data were centralized, like government and military. They had the resources and the teams that could code the complex AI required to understand datasets of immense complexity.

If you believe two simple premises - that human intelligence comes from the physical brain, and that electronics are fast approaching the complexity of the brain - AI is also inevitable. Whether you believe that it will bring universal income or universal extinction, one cannot deny that it is coming fast. How can we prepare ourselves for this? How can we take part in its creation?

Most AI research is not open-source; it is done in-house by tech giants or militaries. This is not without what might be called political concerns, concerns over an enormous amount of technological power being concentrated in very few hands.

Decentralization can outcompete centralization in many areas. Think of decentralized computing. The decentralized bits of free computational space from billions of gadgets around the globe add up to more computing power than any supercomputer. Such companies networks thousands of AI projects on one exchange, each having its own unique speciality that can potentially interoperate with each other, creating a democratized, decentralized AI brain for the world.

SingularityNET is an AI exchange that uses the blockchain to create a decentralized and open source intelligence. This public network can be used to buy, sell, exchange, subcontract, and edit AI services and data. Project lead Ben Goertzel told me, “Our mission is to level the playing field between the average tech user, and the giant centralized powers like governments and tech corporations”.

It gives ordinary people access to sophisticated AI tool hitherto reserved for tech giants. Like most decentralized projects, the people behind the company aren’t just trying to get rich; they seem to have a strange, futuristic idealism too. The internet started out with good intentions and democratic organization before centralized giants like Facebook and the NSA came along and capitalized on our data. Decentralized networks are a sort of digital democracy, and anybody participating in the company’s network will be able to participate in the voting process and creation of this colossal brain.

The company is a coming-together of continents of the tech world that don’t normally talk to each other; it is a joint project of Hanson Robotics, the OpenCog Foundation (involved in open source AI), and Vulpem (a blockchain consultancy, known for their involvement in Bitcoin Core). Sophia, the spokesrobot for the company, has been on tour for the past few months, talking about it and her dreams to expand her consciousness to audiences around the world, and just the other day became the first robot to be granted citizenship of a nation.