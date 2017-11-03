Meet Varcy- The Entrepreneur Turned Musician Here To Dominate The Bahamas

As I sat down to write this, I began thinking; I need to visit the Bahama, I have had so many interactions with Bahamians over the last couple months that I believe I should visit soon. Today I want to feature another Bahamian in my feature series. A few weeks ago I began engaging with Donvarcia Duncombe aka Varcy; an entrepreneur turned musician from the Island of Freeport. Varcy grew up in Hunters a small town on the outskirts of Freeport on the Island of Gran Bahamas in the archipelago of Bahamas.

I was quite fascinated with Varcy because like me she caught the entrepreneurial bug at a young age and was able to build a successful business. She started a hair salon and as the business grew she dropped out of college to pursue that full time. At the time she was in the College of Bahamas and was studying business management. Varcy is a family oriented person, and in everything, she always gives thanks to her parents Donald and Victoria Duncombe.

She is still running her business full-time, but she is also really interested in music, she started pursuing music vigorously in 2014. Between 2016 and 2017 she wrote ten songs which she plans to release soon. But her love for music didn't just happen out the blue, her first encounter with music was when she went to Catholic High. She joined Grand Bahama youth choir and went on tour with them. At the time the choir was made up of high school students, and they traveled to different states and different Islands in the Bahamas.

Varcy graduated in 2011 and then went on to join “Upper People” which is a Nonprofit organization focussed on traveling, performing and doing community service. They wanted unity and world peace and a world where young people can explore their talents. She toured with Upper People for six months and went to 8 cities in the United States, 6 in Mexico and three islands in the Philippines. Upper people had 107 people from 21 different countries.