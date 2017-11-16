Meeting with Quandong Liu, General Manager of International Communication Department, China Foreign Trade Centre at the Canton Fair

G: Thank you so much for your time, Mr. Liu. Can you tell us a little about yourself?

L: Hi, My name is Liu Quandong, General Manager of International Communication Department, China Foreign Trade Centre. This department is in charge of all the buyer service at the Canton Fair. We’d love to become friends with all of our buyers.

G: What is the Canton Fair? Can you please give us a brief description of it?

L: The Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history and the largest scale in China. The 122nd fair has an exhibition space of 1.185 m m2, featuring almost anything you can think of. Each session, around 190,000 visitors from all over the world attend the Canton Fair.

G: How much work goes into producing it twice yearly? How many people are involved? Can you give us some numbers to get a better idea of the scale of the entire operation?

L: There’s huge amount of work involved and thousands of people participate in the preparation. The Canton Fair IPR office works with experts of trade arbitration to deal with IPR complaints and trade disputes. The municipal department of transportation contributes a lot in coordinating the huge amount of traffic—both vehicles and people—around the Complex and security department closely monitor the crowd and order in case of anything unusual. As it is a nationwide trade show, exhibitors from all over China book their trips; the Ministry of Commerce and local commerce departments convened discussed and issued action plans; we as the organizer build the stands, invite buyers and promote the fair through digital channels and road shows. And when Phase 1 ends, all the booths need to be changed for different products and topics in Phase 2, and then Phase 3. It is a trade fair prepared by the nation and participated by the world.

G: Is there anything equivalent to it in the US?

L: There are so many famous and influential trade shows in the US such as the CES, which sets the industrial benchmark for electronics. Yet the Canton Fair has played a significant and unique role in China’s history, especially in the foreign trade sector, there is an entire generation who shared a special bond to it…this is what the fair is so special in our minds. And also in nowadays it has transformed into an import and export platform that almost tops the world in terms of size. So I don’t think there is something equivalent in the US or anywhere in the world.

G: Is this relevant to US consumers?

L: Absolutely. The US has always been the top 3 buyer source country and the largest developed country for many years. Canton Fair has played a positive role in the China-US trade growth in the long run. In 1972, over 40 American buyers visited Canton Fair for the first time; now about 10,000 American buyers visit Canton fair each session. More and more American companies are now exhibiting at the fair such as Honeywell and Caterpillar.

G: What do you think is the secret to its success and popularity? Why?

L: I think innovation. The Canton Fair keeps adapting to the world to the ever changing demands of buyers, to the smart technologies and to the environmentally-friendly trend. It’s fair to say that the only thing unchanged at the fair for all these years is to change. Grasp opportunities and follow the times. Always.

G: Do you think this will continue to be successful even though the rules of business are changing rapidly?

L: Indeed the Canton Fair faces some challenges from e-commerce and digital technologies. But in the final analysis, none of this can replace the face-to-face exchanges between people or the unique experience that you can enjoy here. This, I think, among all the other advantages of attending trade fairs, is what will keep Canton Fair standing and successful.

G: How can the fair compete with online sellers?

L: The Canton Fair is a trustworthy platform. All of the Chinese exhibitors must meet 7 access standards, recommended by local commerce departments and then reviewed by us --China Foreign Trade Centre. So you are literally choosing among the best suppliers in China. Moreover, we also have an IPR and trade dispute complaint office, where professionals and experts will help solve your problems if any.

G: Has the fair changed at all over recent years? Can you give some examples of change?

L: We carried out many reforms in different stages of the fair. For instance we shortened the duration and expanded the scale in the 80s, divided the fair into 2 and then 3 phases; to balance China’s foreign trade we set up the International Pavilion for foreign exhibiting companies. To encourage product innovation we’ve been shifting our focus from Made-in-China to Created-in-China. Our exhibition complex has been relocated for 4 times and it grew bigger and moderner.

In recent years, we have been devoted to building Smart Canton Fair and Green Canton Fair. By following the national strategy of “Internet plus”, we’ve been introducing and applying more information technology in our website, our APP, the on-site Internet Service and big data analysis. By holding the Green Booth Award, we encourage exhibitors and construction companies to adopt environmentally-friendly approach in designing and building the booths, and during move-in and –out. We’ve also gradually improved the green booth coverage rate to 100% these years.

G: Can you share some advice for businesses who want to get involved?