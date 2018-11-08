Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp Announce Their Engagement

Meg Ryan inadvertently inspired countless “Jack & Diane” and “When Harry Met Sally...” puns this week by announcing her engagement to John Mellencamp.

The three-time Golden Globe-nominated star of “Sleepless In Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” confirmed the news by posting a quirky sketch of the couple on Instagram Thursday. Just one day earlier, she’d been spotted in New York sporting an engagement ring.

Mellencamp, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose hits include “Hurts So Good” and “Small Town,” was first romantically linked to Ryan in 2011. The pair split after three years, according to People, and were seen together off and on before officially reconciling last year.

By December 2017, things looked pretty serious once again when Ryan’s 25-year-old son, Jack Quaid, and Mellencamp’s 23-year-old son, Hud, joined the couple at a New York Knicks game.

This will be the fourth time down the aisle for Mellencamp, 67. He and his third wife, model Elaine Irwin, split in 2010 after 18 years of marriage.