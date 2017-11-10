Mega Cruise Ships Continue to Threat Venice Architecture

Venice, Italy has long been one of the world’s premier cruise ship destinations due to its historic architecture, spectacular food, and art. However, as cruise ships continue to get larger and larger- they have wrecked havoc both environmentally and aesthetically on Venice’s delicate lagoons and canals. Fortunately, after years of political wrangling--the Italian government and Venice officials have finally worked out a plan that will divert cruise ships to the nearby industrial port of Marghera. This should hopefully preserve the economic the positive impact that these passengers bring to Venice and its residents and still allow cruise ship passengers to enjoy this one of a kind experience. However, the relocation of cruise ships to Marghera is not a complete solution to the environmental impact of cruise ships on Venice-as it will still permit the mega ships to pollute Venice’s already challenged waters such as the famous Giudecca Canal and St Mark's Basin.