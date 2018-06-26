06/26/2018 12:49 pm ET

ESPN's Body Issue Features An Openly Gay Couple For The First Time

Athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird appeared in ESPN’s iconic body issue.
headshot
By Alanna Vagianos
Sue Bird (left) and Megan Rapinoe (right) on the cover of ESPN&rsquo;s body issue.
ESPN The Magazine/Photo by Radka Leitmeritz
Sue Bird (left) and Megan Rapinoe (right) on the cover of ESPN’s body issue.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe and WNBA star Sue Bird just became the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN’s iconic body issue.

“It’s important for people to come out. Visibility is important,” Rapinoe, 32, told ESPN’s Jemele Hill in an interview published Monday. “It’s important for there to be a first one on the cover [of the body issue], or whatever. Just in terms of the culture and society, someone has to do it.”

Rapinoe, a forward for the U.S. women’s national team, and Bird, a point guard for the Seattle Storm, made their relationship public last year. The two discussed just how honored they are to be the first openly gay couple featured in the body issue.

“I think neither of us really wants to just do things and be like, ‘We’re the gay couple,’” Rapinoe said. “But to have this really unique vehicle to actually do that, to celebrate who we are in our sport, but also the fact that we’ll be the first gay couple, is pretty special. It’s pretty amazing to think about, especially in the times we’re in. Just think of how far we’ve come, but also the current climate and defiance in the face of that. Not only are we female athletes, but we’re dating as well. It’s kind of badass.”

A post shared by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on

Bird, 37, added that she hopes that in the future, a gay couple featured in a magazine won’t be news and will simply be normal. 

“I think having a gay couple on [the cover], hopefully it just becomes the norm. You want it to not be an issue. You want it to just be, ‘Oh, another couple is on there.’ You know, I think for us to be on it is the first step in that direction,” she said.

Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for equal pay, gender equality and LGBTQ rights. In the past, Bird said, she was much shyer about her private life than her partner. Her family and friends knew she was gay, but she never felt the need to declare her sexuality publicly. 

“But that’s not the same as coming out. It really isn’t. Being around Megan, I learned that,” she said. ”After I came out, just seeing the reactions. Having people come up to me directly. I think there’s just something really powerful about that. For some who maybe didn’t know I was gay, I think it meant a lot, and it changes some people’s perception on what being gay is.” 

Scroll below to see behind-the-scenes photos (some of which are NSFW) from ESPN’s body issue shoot. 

Rapinoe and Bird at the photo shoot. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s important for people to come out. Visibility is important,&rdquo; Rapi
ESPN The Magazine/Photo by Eric Lutzens
Rapinoe and Bird at the photo shoot. “It’s important for people to come out. Visibility is important,” Rapinoe says.
Bird and Rapinoe&nbsp;pose for ESPN magazine. Bird says she hopes that in the future, a gay couple featured in a magazine won
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Bird and Rapinoe pose for ESPN magazine. Bird says she hopes that in the future, a gay couple featured in a magazine won’t be news.
Rapinoe and Bird made their relationship public last year.
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Rapinoe and Bird made their relationship public last year.
Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for equal pay, gender equality&nbsp;and&nbsp;LGBTQ rights.
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for equal pay, gender equality and LGBTQ rights.
Bird and Rapinoe discuss in ESPN&rsquo;s body issue how honored they are to be the first openly gay couple featured in it.
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Bird and Rapinoe discuss in ESPN’s body issue how honored they are to be the first openly gay couple featured in it.

Head here to see more photos from Rapinoe’s and Bird’s photo shoot or head to ESPN to read the full interview. 

RELATED...

headshot
Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pride 2018 Espn Megan Rapinoe Sue Bird The Body Issue
ESPN's Body Issue Features An Openly Gay Couple For The First Time
CONVERSATIONS