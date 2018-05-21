Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Flowers Were Donated To London Hospice

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love is blooming all over London.
Some of the flowers from the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday were given to residents at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.
The health care facility on Sunday posted an endearing snapshot of a resident holding a bouquet designed for the royal wedding by London-based florist Philippa Craddock.
The royal couple had told of their plans to distribute their wedding flowers to charity, but didn’t name the recipient organizations prior to the weekend.
Many people on Twitter praised the gesture, including employees at the hospice:
Some of the royal wedding flowers remained inside St. George’s Chapel for another wedding later this week.
“Lucky bride!” said one person on Twitter.
The royal couple also left a bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, as is tradition.
The tradition began with Queen Elizabeth, when she married King George VI in 1923, “in memory of her brother Fergus who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War.”