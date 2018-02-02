Meghan Markle Deals With Awards Ceremony Snafu In Royally Endearing Way

Meghan Markle kept calm and carried on smiling when a London awards ceremony went amusingly off-script.
The soon-to-be-royal confidently took to the stage to present the second prize at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. The event honors wounded, injured and sick service members who’ve taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year, per the fund’s website.
Things went slightly awry, however, following a mix-up with her co-presenter’s notes, as can be seen in this video from the BBC:
The gaffe didn’t compare to Steve Harvey crowning the wrong winner of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, or last year’s Academy Awards “Best Picture” flub.
But Markle’s endearing handling of the snafu, and the facial expressions she flashed to the crowd, went down well. Audience members gave the pair on stage a huge cheer when they finally found the right notes.
Markle’s performance also was well received on Twitter:
Markle’s fiancé, Prince Harry, was instrumental in the 2012 founding of the fund, which seeks to ensure that service members “have the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges.” He also presented a prize at Thursday’s ceremony.