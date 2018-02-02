Meghan Markle Deals With Awards Ceremony Snafu In Royally Endearing Way

Meghan Markle kept calm and carried on smiling when a London awards ceremony went amusingly off-script.

The soon-to-be-royal confidently took to the stage to present the second prize at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. The event honors wounded, injured and sick service members who’ve taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year, per the fund’s website.

Things went slightly awry, however, following a mix-up with her co-presenter’s notes, as can be seen in this video from the BBC:

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up.



Things didn't go to script at an event to honour inspirational servicemen and women. pic.twitter.com/l84edOf7NW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 2, 2018

The gaffe didn’t compare to Steve Harvey crowning the wrong winner of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, or last year’s Academy Awards “Best Picture” flub.

But Markle’s endearing handling of the snafu, and the facial expressions she flashed to the crowd, went down well. Audience members gave the pair on stage a huge cheer when they finally found the right notes.

Markle’s performance also was well received on Twitter:

She handled that wonderfully. — Brenna (@BookishBren) February 1, 2018

This was a fun slip up. Glad she handled it well — Marty (@Marty3780) February 2, 2018

Aww what a sweetheart! Such poise and grace, she handled it with a smile! How you handle the mistake is what truly matters. Maybe we can learn from this. — 艾丽卡♤ (@erickaa_) February 2, 2018

awwww this is so adorable😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4N9eXEwCDK — IiiiiIIiiIiiI (@bllan_b) February 2, 2018