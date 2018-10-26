Meghan Markle Wore An Oscar De La Renta Dress Covered In Birds

Meghan Markle is taking a lot of fashion risks during her 16-day royal abroad with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney on Friday night after their visit to Tonga. Meghan was presenting awards to young people to honor their achievements in conservation and adventure.

For the event, Harry wore a navy suit with a light blue tie. The former “Suits” actress chose a bold, black and white Oscar de la Renta gown that featured birds all the way from the bodice to bottom of the dress.

It was a show-stopping, gorgeous look and all-too-appropriate for the awards (and Harry’s speech on the environment):

Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Australian Geographic Society Awards to present youth awards to honor the highest achievements in conservation and adventure at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney on Oct. 26.

Pool via Getty Images The couple accepting what looks like another baby gift!

Pool via Getty Images Her dress appears ready to take flight at any moment.

Over the course of the couple’s trip, the duchess has worn a series of stunning dresses.

Most fans loved her bold look at a state dinner in Fiji, where she donned a $1,430 blue dress by Safiyaa complete with a cape (giving us serious Gwyneth Paltrow vibes). The color of her dress was “Fijian blue” ― a sweet tribute to her hosts ― according to The Sun reporter Emily Andrews.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation, Jioji Konrote, on Oct. 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.

The duchess has also worn two all-white looks, which, of course, hark back to her dreamy royal wedding gowns from May 19.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The couple at a welcome ceremony in Suva, Fiji.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Consular House for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen NanasipauÕu on Oct. 25, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

Next up for the couple are the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Sydney, which will end on Saturday. The ceremony will feature performances by Aloe Blacc, Colin Hay, the band Birds of Tokyo and the Admiral’s Band and Drum Corps, among others.