Meghan Markle was the epitome of glamour on Tuesday.

The former “Suits” actress wore a gorgeous, $1,430 blue, caped dress by Safiyaa to attend a state dinner in Fiji with her husband, Prince Harry.

The duchess wore her hair down in waves and kept her accessories minimal ― wearing only long, diamond earrings that Kensington Palace said were “borrowed,” according to The Sun reporter Emily Andrews. Andrews added that the “Fijian blue” of Meghan’s dress is a “tribute to her hosts.”

Harry looked equally as formal in a tuxedo.

POOL/Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a reception and state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, on Oct. 23.

POOL/Reuters The duchess gave us serious Gwyneth Paltrow vibes with her caped dress.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images A look at the gorgeous earrings, which the palace would only say are "borrowed."

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan appeared to be wearing dark blue heels with her outfit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a 16-day royal tour with stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Tuesday is the couple’s first day in Suva, Fiji.

The couple began the day with a traditional ceremony, called the Veiqaravi Vakavanua, which celebrates Fijian identity and culture and is meant to welcome honored guests, according to the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The couple arriving at the ceremony.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Suva, Fiji, where they took part in a ceremony known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, which embodies Fijian cultural identity and heritage. It was held at Albert Park.

They later went to their hotel where they waved to royal fans eager to see the two.

PA Wire/PA Images The duke and duchess at their hotel in Fiji.

The tour kicked off on Oct. 16 amid exciting news, as Kensington Palace announced the newlyweds were expecting their first child in spring 2019. Because of the pregnancy, Meghan stepped back from a few events on the tour.

“After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back the Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half” of their tour, the palace told The Sydney Morning Herald.