Meghan Markle's Glittery Gown Is The Sparkliest We've Seen Her

Meghan Markle knows how to light up a room.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out Wednesday night alongside her husband, Prince Harry, for a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s show, Totem, at Royal Albert Hall.

The evening was a benefit for Harry’s charity, Sentebale, which he and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded over a decade ago to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The former “Suits” actress wore a navy blue sequined gown by Roland Mouret that retails for around $5,600, as identified by People. The duchess completed her look with a black Givenchy clutch, strappy black heels and a bracelet from the late Princess Diana’s collection.

WPA Pool via Getty Images All the sparkles!

She wore her hair up in a tight, parted bun, and added bright red lipstick to compliment her glamorous, sparkly look. Harry complimented his wife’s outfit in a navy suit with a burgundy tie.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem show, in support of the Sentebale charity, at the Royal Albert Hall on London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Waving to the crowd at Royal Albert Hall.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Chatting with some of the Cirque du Soleil performers in the background.

Earlier in the day, the duchess visited one of her new patronages, Mayhew, an international animal welfare charity.

Aside with meeting some very adorable dogs (one of which she fell in love with), she got paid an interesting compliment.

“You’re a fat lady!” one of the women said, pointing to the Duchess of Sussex’s belly, as everyone in the room laughed.

“I’ll take it!” Meghan answered, taking the comment in stride.

"You're a fat lady!"



Meghan has a great response to one bold woman's comment on her growing baby bump on a visit to an animal welfare charity



Read more: https://t.co/7yHYYFndgz pic.twitter.com/JFQhQpk0Y5 — ITV News (@itvnews) January 16, 2019

As many on Twitter pointed out, the comment is actually a compliment.

Don't know where the speaker is from, but "fat" is among the highest compliments in many African cultures. — Alex Morey (@1AMorey) January 16, 2019

I tweeted on another thread just now. I am a jamaican. This is a jamaican lady. This is how we jamaican say "You are very pregnant " — queenbhuie (@queenbhuie) January 16, 2019

Kensington Palace announced Meghan’s four new patronages last week, two of which the duchess has publicly visited since.

The duchess will take over for the queen as patron for the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which offers scholarships and educational opportunities.

She will also work with Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women find jobs and learn new skills, and Mayhew.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London on Jan. 10.

“The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes,” the palace said last week.