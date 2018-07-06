It Sounds Like Meghan Markle Has A Slight British Accent Now

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II on their first solo engagement together on June 14.

First there was Madonna, then there was Lindsay Lohan. And now, after just a few months of living in London, Meghan Markle is the latest American-born celebrity to start speaking with a seemingly new accent.

A viral Twitter video from Meghan’s June visit to Chester seems to show that the Duchess of Sussex has picked up a slight British accent and lilt. Some listeners aren’t totally convinced she has a different accent altogether, pointing out that it seems like simply a change in her inflection, as if she’s adopted an English person’s cadence.

See if you can hear it in the clip below, especially when the 36-year-old says things like “Thank you, I appreciate that,” “Yes we all had a great day, I think” and “The sun was shining for us ― oh, very lucky all around.”

Meghan said my name, that’s me done😭 pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

Meghan’s speech habits previously caused a slight controversy during her appearance in Edinburgh in February. A fan thought they could hear a change in the duchess’ accent when she said the word “scone,” which she pronounced to rhyme with “gone.” When Americans say “scone,” they typically pronounce it in a way that it rhymes with “bone.”

Considering the LA-born and raised former actress now lives in London full-time and mostly interacts with British people, the new lilt isn’t too surprising.

Voice, speech and dialect coach Patricia Fletcher told HuffPost why someone like the “Suits” star ― or anyone else in her position ― would pick up on the speech patterns of those around her.

“Meghan Markle strikes me as someone who is very attentive and someone who has a lot of empathy for others,” she said in an email.

“If she also has a good ear for music, rhythm and inflection and is now surrounded by British English speakers (especially people she loves) it would not surprise me if her sounds might adjust a bit―perhaps even unconsciously,” Fletcher added.

We’ll have to keep an eye ― er, ear ― out for her next appearance.