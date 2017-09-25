Royal enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to get engaged. And it appears that if their relationship does head down that road, it’ll be paved with great fashion.

Markle’s outfit at the couple’s first official public appearance together, the opening of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, serves as proof.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Burgundy, babes.

She attended the games, which Harry founded in 2014, by engaging in a common practice often exhibited by first ladies, heads of state, royal representatives and one Duchess of Cambridge: She wore two Canadian labels as a way to pay homage to the country, where she also films her television show, “Suits.”

What’s more, Markle paired a high-end item with something more reasonably priced ― a classic Kate Middleton move. The American actress paired a $185 Beaune dress from Artizia’s Wilfred collection (now completely sold out in burgundy) with a $690 Mackage leather jacket in plum.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Love.

Aritzia Wilfred Beaune dress, $185

Her attendance at the event only fueled the long-simmering engagement rumors, despite the fact that she and Harry sat in separate sections and have kept mostly quiet about their relationship thus far.

“I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”