Meghan Markle's Dad Has Harsh Words For The Royal Family In New Interview

“My daughter said she’d take care of me in my declining years. I’m not talking money; I’m talking about taking care of me. That’s important to me,” he added.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, who lives in Mexico, said he has not heard from his daughter since the day after the royal wedding. Seeing as her father has a history of leaking private conversations he’s had with both his daughter and Prince Harry, it’s unclear when the two will speak again.