Meghan Markle's Dad Has A Major Request For His Daughter

“Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, ‘They will eat you alive,’” the former lighting director said. “He was right.”

He’s also repeatedly said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be better off if he died, because then they could “pretend to be sad.”

Kensington Palace has yet to respond to either Thomas Markle or his other daughter, Samantha Grant, who has also spoken to the media, but sources say that the royals are planning a strategy to soon respond to the two.

“The Palace, who normally takes a firm policy of not commenting on personal matters, is now considering a more aggressive strategy to deal with the situation with both her father and her sister,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “No one wants to see this continue.”