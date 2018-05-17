Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending Saturday’s royal wedding between his daughter and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Twitter early Thursday:

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle wrote in a statement released by the palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Markle also thanked “everyone who has offered generous messages of support” and said she wanted them to know “how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in Windsor on Saturday.

Thomas Markle had been set to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor during the ceremony.

But on Monday he revealed he would not attend the nuptials after he suffered a heart attack ― and after admitting to staging paparazzi photos in the lead-up to the big day.