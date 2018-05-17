STYLE & BEAUTY
Meghan Markle Confirms Her Dad Won't Attend The Royal Wedding

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding."
By Lee Moran

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending Saturday’s royal wedding between his daughter and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Twitter early Thursday: 

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle wrote in a statement released by the palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Markle also thanked “everyone who has offered generous messages of support” and said she wanted them to know “how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Thomas Markle had been set to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor during the ceremony.

But on Monday he revealed he would not attend the nuptials after he suffered a heart attack ― and after admitting to staging paparazzi photos in the lead-up to the big day.

Confusion abounded Tuesday, after Markle acknowledged that he’d like to attend the wedding if possible, then throwing his attendance into doubt again with the revelation he would undergo major heart surgery.

