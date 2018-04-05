Meghan Markle's Single Gray Hair Inspires Singularly Stupid Marie Claire Article

Marie Claire magazine is getting a lot of shade from Twitter users after posting an article about Meghan Markle’s single gray hair.
On Thursday, the magazine posted an article by Executive Editor Sally Holmes titled “Meghan Markle Has A Single Gray Hair,” with a subhead reading, “And it’s magnificent.”
The article attempted to praise the soon-to-be member of the royal family for actually daring to appear in public even though one of her hairs is actually gray.
The piece also speculated on the meaning behind that solitary strand:
“Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn’t notice because it’s ONE HAIR. But, either way, it’s nice to see she’s a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!”
Holmes did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s inquiry, so it’s difficult to ascertain whether her article was a sincere attempt to praise Markle for managing to maintain an air of self-confidence despite suffering the indignity of that one stray gray or a desperate attempt at royal wedding clicks.
Still, there are no shades of gray where Twitter users are concerned ― many thought it was a pretty dumb article idea.
And there was lots of shade thrown at Marie Claire itself. Yes, things got pretty hairy over Prince Harry’s fiancée getting the fine-toothed-comb treatment.
One woman imagined how the article got approved.
Another explained why an article about a single gray hair was singularly stupid
Others suggested the magazine focus its eyes on other gray-haired people.
One person suggested a possible follow-up article.