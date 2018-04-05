Meghan Markle's Single Gray Hair Inspires Singularly Stupid Marie Claire Article

Marie Claire magazine is getting a lot of shade from Twitter users after posting an article about Meghan Markle’s single gray hair.

On Thursday, the magazine posted an article by Executive Editor Sally Holmes titled “Meghan Markle Has A Single Gray Hair,” with a subhead reading, “And it’s magnificent.”

The article attempted to praise the soon-to-be member of the royal family for actually daring to appear in public even though one of her hairs is actually gray.

The piece also speculated on the meaning behind that solitary strand:

“Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn’t notice because it’s ONE HAIR. But, either way, it’s nice to see she’s a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!”

Holmes did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s inquiry, so it’s difficult to ascertain whether her article was a sincere attempt to praise Markle for managing to maintain an air of self-confidence despite suffering the indignity of that one stray gray or a desperate attempt at royal wedding clicks.

Still, there are no shades of gray where Twitter users are concerned ― many thought it was a pretty dumb article idea.

And there was lots of shade thrown at Marie Claire itself. Yes, things got pretty hairy over Prince Harry’s fiancée getting the fine-toothed-comb treatment.

Whoever pitched this “story” needs to never pitch another story again. — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) April 5, 2018

delete your account — luscas (@luscas) April 5, 2018

if meghan markle's lone gray hair on her head is news, my gray pube is available for interviews — Tracy Boomeisha-Ann Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) April 5, 2018

Marie Claire over here writing about a single grey hair on the glorious head of Meghan Markle. Adjust your perspective, this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/SnVnTfAfus — Liana Aghajanian (@LianaAgh) April 5, 2018

When you hear that Marie Claire did a bad tweet about Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/J0YHngs0hv — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2018

Meghan Markle missed 1 appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use pic.twitter.com/6ddlqFfHkU — Lola Milaje🇳🇬 (@_LoveLO) April 5, 2018

meghan markle is just like us: she's also creeped the f out that someone studied the roots of her head like that @marieclaire — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) April 5, 2018

"If it matters to women, it's in Marie Claire" I can assure you guys at @marieclaire HQ, women do not give one single fuck about Meghan Markle's grey hair — nats Ⓥ (@nattygreeen) April 5, 2018

One woman imagined how the article got approved.

" I need 300 words on Meghan Markle's grey hair on my desk by 8 am, Tina. Don't fuck this up!" — Kel✨ (@rud_kel) April 5, 2018

Another explained why an article about a single gray hair was singularly stupid

Shame on @MarieClaire for this nonsense about #MeghanMarkle & a grey hair. @SallyHolmes may think she's cutely encouraging 🚺to "age gracefully" as she implies Markle is, but she's dismissing legions of 🚺who don't have $ or desire for a colorist/box dye. https://t.co/9fWRDGBagy — Rina Shah (@RinainDC) April 5, 2018

Others suggested the magazine focus its eyes on other gray-haired people.

I’m younger than Meghan Markle and have WAY more gray hairs. Where’s my article, @marieclaire? pic.twitter.com/YC0EeCGUIi — Anne Hogan (@Anne_Hogan) April 5, 2018

One person suggested a possible follow-up article.