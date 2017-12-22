Here's How Meghan Markle Gets Her Signature Hairstyle

Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, seem to have a lot in common: classic style, royal partners and similarly styled brunette hair.

“They both go for more of a polished, smooth, beautiful blowout, which I think everyone likes from time to time or all the time,” Alli Webb, founder of the styling chain Drybar, told HuffPost.

Here’s a fun fact: Webb said Markle actually used to be a frequent Drybar client when she was in New York or Los Angeles. (HuffPost reached out to a rep for Markle to confirm, but did not hear back by press time.)

Of course, HuffPost had to ask Webb about the actress’ signature style.

“She has naturally pretty curly hair, which lends itself to a lot of volume,” Webb explained, noting that the former “Suits” star always opted for something smooth, but with volume.

If you have the option of going to a Drybar yourself, Webb said you can replicate Markle’s look by asking for “The Straight Up” (straightened hair with a bit of body) with a little extra curl on the bottom, though she did say the actress “sometimes would go more for a ‘Cosmo,’” a style with loose curls. Wherever you get a blowout, just make sure to ask for a style that will leave your hair with body and just a slight wave, while still looking sleek.

Webb said she thinks it’s “only a matter of time” until plenty of clients start requesting Markle’s hairstyle.

If you need a little Meghan Markle hair inspiration for your next trip to the salon, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see more photos of the royal-to-be’s signature styles: