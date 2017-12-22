STYLE
Here's How Meghan Markle Gets Her Signature Hairstyle

It's all about the blowout.

By Julia Brucculieri

Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, seem to have a lot in common: classic style, royal partners and similarly styled brunette hair. 

“They both go for more of a polished, smooth, beautiful blowout, which I think everyone likes from time to time or all the time,” Alli Webb, founder of the styling chain Drybar, told HuffPost.

Here’s a fun fact: Webb said Markle actually used to be a frequent Drybar client when she was in New York or Los Angeles. (HuffPost reached out to a rep for Markle to confirm, but did not hear back by press time.) 

Of course, HuffPost had to ask Webb about the actress’ signature style. 

“She has naturally pretty curly hair, which lends itself to a lot of volume,” Webb explained, noting that the former “Suits” star always opted for something smooth, but with volume.

If you have the option of going to a Drybar yourself, Webb said you can replicate Markle’s look by asking for “The Straight Up” (straightened hair with a bit of body) with a little extra curl on the bottom, though she did say the actress “sometimes would go more for a ‘Cosmo,’” a style with loose curls. Wherever you get a blowout, just make sure to ask for a style that will leave your hair with body and just a slight wave, while still looking sleek. 

Webb said she thinks it’s “only a matter of time” until plenty of clients start requesting Markle’s hairstyle. 

If you need a little Meghan Markle hair inspiration for your next trip to the salon, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see more photos of the royal-to-be’s signature styles: 

  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    At the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. 
  • WPA Pool via Getty Images
    With Prince Harry at the Nottingham Academy on Dec. 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. 
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    At an official photocall to announce her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017 in London, England.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. 
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Markle at day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 4, 2016 in London, England.
  • George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 
  • Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
    At AOL Build at AOL Studios In New York on March 17, 2016 in New York City. 
  • Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel on Jan. 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. 
  • Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
    At the 2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel New York on June 24, 2015 in New York City. 
  • George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Dove Self-Esteem Project event held at Earl Bales Community Centre on Oct. 6, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. 
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
    At the NBC/Universal 2014 TCA Winter Press Tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on Jan. 19, 2014 in Pasadena, California. 
  • Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
    At the Tracy Reese fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Studio at Lincoln Center on Sept. 8, 2013 in New York City.
  • Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
    At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 11, 2013 in New York City. 
  • Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
    At an evening with "Suits" at The Paley Center for Media on Jan. 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the GQ Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont Hotel on Nov. 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. 
  • USA Network via Getty Images
    At the 2013 USA Network Upfront at Pier 36 in New York City on Thursday, May 16, 2013.

Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
