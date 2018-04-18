Meghan Markle Makes A Statement In One Of Her Sharpest Looks Yet

“In these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I’m excited to really get to know more about the different communities here and smaller organizations that are working on the same causes that I’ve always been passionate about,” Markle said in an interview with BBC just after her engagement.

As Prince Harry, who was recently appointed Commonwealth youth ambassador by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, said in a speech earlier this week, he’s very excited to have Markle by his side.

“I am incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” he said.