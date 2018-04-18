Meghan Markle Makes A Statement In One Of Her Sharpest Looks Yet

Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to make a statement ― especially a fashion statement.
The former “Suits” actress stepped out in a white, pinstriped Altuzarra dress that retails for nearly $2,000 at the Commonwealth Youth Forum with Prince Harry on Wednesday.
She added a black blazer from Camilla and Marc over her shoulders, a black and white purse from Oroton, and gorgeous black heels from Tamara Mellon. Much like the Alexander McQueen suit Markle wore back in February, this outfit is a sharp, chic look that shows her royal style is only getting better.
Prince Harry wore a grey blazer with a navy tie for the Commonwealth reception.
Kensington Palace said Wednesday that Harry and Markle were meeting at the event with young delegates who come from 53 member countries.
The theme of the forum is “Powering Our Common Future,” which “illustrates the potential of young people to devise solutions to complex global challenges and bring forward meaningful change,” the palace said.
Markle and Harry are only a few weeks from the royal wedding, to take place on May 19. After tying the knot, Markle will become even more involved with certain charities and causes as she takes on added royal duties.
“In these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I’m excited to really get to know more about the different communities here and smaller organizations that are working on the same causes that I’ve always been passionate about,” Markle said in an interview with BBC just after her engagement.
As Prince Harry, who was recently appointed Commonwealth youth ambassador by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, said in a speech earlier this week, he’s very excited to have Markle by his side.
“I am incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” he said.