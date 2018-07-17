Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Dad Said She Looked 'Terrified'

“I think she is terrified [of her new life],” Markle told the publication. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile ― this is a pained smile.”

The former lighting director reportedly has not spoken with his daughter since she got married in May.

“I think she’s under too much pressure,” he said. “There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

The interview came out the day after the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended Wimbledon as their first solo outing as sisters-in-law: