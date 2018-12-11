You rebel you, Duchess of Sussex.

The former Meghan Markle broke with apparent royal protocol by wearing dark nail polish to the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday, according to outlets. It may have even been black nail polish, which would instantly make her our favorite goth royal.

And the hue appeared to match the envelope, so there’s that, too.

Markle made her surprise appearance to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who happened to be Markle’s wedding dress designer.

Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images Props to the duchess for wearing a nail polish that appears to match the envelope she is holding.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly partial to sheer pink nail polish, and others in the royal family apparently are expected to follow suit with light colors.

British Vogue said the duchess bent the royal rules. British Elle called it a “subtle break from the strict regulations of royal appearance.” People said the standard is “unofficial,” and pointed out that Markle flouted fashion rules before by wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in June.

But until we see a rule book or confirmation from the queen, we’re bowing to Duchess Meghan’s tasteful act of rebellion.

So do her Twitter subjects.

Meghan Markle was wearing black nail polish at the British Fashion Awards....she doesn’t give a fuck about the rules I like her — Veronica (@badgirlsoffilm) December 10, 2018

Mannnn, Meghan Markle DGAF! LOOK AT THE BEAUTY!!! HER BUMP! HER DRESSSSSSS!!! Black nail polish too? I STAN A GORGEOUS REBEL! — #wendikins (@DarkandFancy) December 10, 2018

Meghan Markle just rocked black nail polish and I’M HERE FOR IT 🖤 — Lo French (@lofrench3) December 11, 2018

Move over Essie "Ballet Slippers".... Meghan Markle is a REBEL in dark nail polish and I love it! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻https://t.co/MZ9FCYCqKF — Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) December 11, 2018

Markle, in presenting the award, mentioned how fashion can unite women.