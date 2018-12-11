You rebel you, Duchess of Sussex.
The former Meghan Markle broke with apparent royal protocol by wearing dark nail polish to the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday, according to outlets. It may have even been black nail polish, which would instantly make her our favorite goth royal.
And the hue appeared to match the envelope, so there’s that, too.
Markle made her surprise appearance to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who happened to be Markle’s wedding dress designer.
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly partial to sheer pink nail polish, and others in the royal family apparently are expected to follow suit with light colors.
British Vogue said the duchess bent the royal rules. British Elle called it a “subtle break from the strict regulations of royal appearance.” People said the standard is “unofficial,” and pointed out that Markle flouted fashion rules before by wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in June.
But until we see a rule book or confirmation from the queen, we’re bowing to Duchess Meghan’s tasteful act of rebellion.
So do her Twitter subjects.
Markle, in presenting the award, mentioned how fashion can unite women.
“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear,” Markle said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women. When we choose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values ― of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful.”