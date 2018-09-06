3 Classic Meghan Markle Looks, And How To Get Them Right Now

It’s safe to say Meghan Markle is everyone’s new royal style crush.

The Duchess of Sussex, like her royal sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has a classic, timeless style. She favors tailored pieces, including pantsuits, but isn’t afraid to take a few risks here and there. And she looks great in a fascinator.

People magazine named her its best-dressed star of 2018, writing that “everything she wears turns to sold.”