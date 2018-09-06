STYLE & BEAUTY
09/06/2018 05:45 am ET

3 Classic Meghan Markle Looks, And How To Get Them Right Now

We can't get enough of the Duchess of Sussex's timeless style.
By Julia Brucculieri

It’s safe to say Meghan Markle is everyone’s new royal style crush. 

The Duchess of Sussex, like her royal sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has a classic, timeless style. She favors tailored pieces, including pantsuits, but isn’t afraid to take a few risks here and there. And she looks great in a fascinator

People magazine named her its best-dressed star of 2018, writing that “everything she wears turns to sold.”

Below, check out three of our favorite looks worn by the duchess and find out how to get them for yourself: 

  • 1. The Tuxedo Dress
    DAN CHARITY via Getty Images
    Markle wore this tuxedo dress to attend a gala performance of the musical "Hamilton" earlier this year. It features a classic, fitted silhouette, but the menswear inspiration gives the dress a little bit of an edge. Paired with classic black pumps, the frock is perfect for a night out.
  • Get The Look:
    ASOS tux mini-dress, $45; Sondra Roberts stone-embellished clutch, $72.50; Cole Haan Vesta pumps, $180
    Asos/Aldo/Clarks
    ASOS tux mini-dress, $45; Sondra Roberts stone-embellished clutch, $72.50; Cole Haan Vesta pumps, $180
  • 2. The Striped Button-Up And White Pants
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The duchess wore this look when she attended Wimbledon in July. The whole ensemble, complete with white sun hat, looks relaxed yet polished at the same time. It's a great look for brunch or a day out with friends. 
  • Get The Look:
    MSGM white wide-leg trousers, $170; Woven straw hat, $24.99; ﻿J.Crew short-sleeve button-up, $59.50
    FarFetch/J.Crew/Jet
    MSGM white wide-leg trousers, $170; Woven straw hat, $24.99; ﻿J.Crew short-sleeve button-up, $59.50
  • 3. The Trench Coat Dress
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    This Nonie trench coat dress, which Markle wore to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre in London this summer, is another classic look. Paired with a matching clutch and pumps, the look is put together without being too fussy.
  • Get The Look:
    Steve Madden Daisy pumps, $89.95; ﻿Everlane foldover pouch, $98; SHEIN flap-front trench dress, $27
    Zappos/Everlane/Shein
    Steve Madden Daisy pumps, $89.95; ﻿Everlane foldover pouch, $98; SHEIN flap-front trench dress, $27

HuffPost

CONVERSATIONS