Plane Carrying Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Aborts Landing

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex got an unplanned aerial tour of Sydney Harbour on Friday.

A Qantas flight carrying the royal couple had to abort a landing attempt in Australia’s largest city after a plane on the runway “failed to get out of the way,” the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing Sydney Airport officials.

The Qantas pilot reportedly asked passengers to look on the bright side, because they would get another “great” vista of the harbor. The pilot called it a “missed approach,” according to reports.

“There was an aircraft on the runway a little slow to roll... so the decision was taken to abort the landing,” went the announcement from the flight deck, according to the BBC. The pilot added: “You’ll get another great view of the harbor.”

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway - and sees the positives... “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, formerly Meghan Markle, were returning to Australia from Tonga on their 16-day royal tour.

The maneuver was tweeted by reporters. Video showed the plane descending toward the runway, and then gaining altitude.

The moment our quick-thinking @Qantas co-pilot Ann Cole (and Captain Nigel Rosser) aborted landing at @SydneyAirport due to an unexpected plane on the runway. The Sussexes (and us!) were in great hands. Fantastic flying✈️ pic.twitter.com/cb8G6ja1L7 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 26, 2018

Qantas said the pilot performed a “go-round” and later landed the aircraft safely.

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child, began their 16-day royal tour in Sydney and will remain there Saturday before a visit to New Zealand.