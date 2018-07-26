STYLE & BEAUTY
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Pack On The PDA At Charity Polo Match

K-I-S-S-I-N-G.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry aren’t afraid to show a little PDA. 

The two shared a kiss at the trophy ceremony following the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday in Windsor, England. Harry’s team was victorious, winning the game 5-4. 

Nacho Figuares of presents the Sentebale Polo 2018 trophy as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, kiss
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The kiss reminded us of a certain royal wedding moment from May 19: 

Prine Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kiss outside St. George's Chapel in Windsors Castle, just after their wedding.&nbs
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
Kissing aside, the former actress was all smiles with her husband at the ceremony: 

Winners!&nbsp;
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The two pose for pictures after the Sentebale Polo 2018 Cup in Windsor, England.&nbsp;
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never shied away from PDA in their relationship, whether it’s holding hands and kissing at the Invictus Games or being playful during the BBC interview following their engagement. 

Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert and the founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, explained to HuffPost last year why Harry and Meghan are very touchy-feely, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely are. 

“As a royal couple, you can see how Meghan and Prince Harry’s outgoing personalities, modern outlook and big hearts will be on display when they meet the public,” said Meier said. 

She added, “It is actually simply is a matter of preference for each couple. Every royal is clearly trusted to make their own judgment calls to what they think is appropriate.”

Harry and Meghan do tend to cut down on the PDA whenever they make appearances with Queen Elizabeth II. But Her Majesty wasn’t anywhere in sight today!  

