01/18/2018 05:21 pm ET

These Fans Meeting Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Couldn't Contain Their Glee

The couple shared a "cheeky" moment during the visit, a witness said.

By Carly Ledbetter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their most recent public appearance with a trip to Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday. 

Though the newly engaged couple arrived a bit late due to a train delay, they made sure to greet all the fans who had waited hours to meet them. 

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018.

People lost it when they got to interact with the pair: 

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Meghan Markle chats with fans during her visit to Cardiff Castle.
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Prince Harry works the crowd.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Markle clearly enjoyed chatting with everyone at the castle. 
ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images
She even got flowers! 
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Someone brought an American flag to welcome her.

During their visit to Cardiff, Markle and Prince Harry got to meet two kids who share their names ― Harry Smith and Megan Taylor ― who presented the royal couple with a gorgeous wedding gift of traditional Celtic love spoons.

Throughout the rest of their time in Cardiff, the couple toured Cardiff Castle ― a 2,000-year-old castle where parts of “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” were filmed.

They were also given a sweet ― er, savory ― version of a wedding cake, made entirely of Welsh cheese. Perhaps they’ll consider it for their upcoming nuptials on May 19, 2018.

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sample traditional Welsh cakes during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18 in Wales.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Checking out a performance at Cardiff Castle. 

Later in the day, they stopped by StarHub, a center that aims to engage kids by introducing them to sports and dance.

The two also had a “cheeky” moment during their StarHub stop.

“At one point Harry did say, ‘One, two, three, I want you all to hug Meghan!’ So all the kids just kind of ran to Meghan,” a StarHub employee told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought she was going to fall over for a second, but she didn’t. It was kind of cheeky of him, but really quite cute. You could see the cheekiness there with the both of them.” 

POOL New/Reuters
So cute! 

It’s clear everyone had a great visit. 

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Taking in a dance class at StarHub. 

