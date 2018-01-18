These Fans Meeting Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Couldn't Contain Their Glee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their most recent public appearance with a trip to Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday.

Though the newly engaged couple arrived a bit late due to a train delay, they made sure to greet all the fans who had waited hours to meet them.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018.

People lost it when they got to interact with the pair:

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan Markle chats with fans during her visit to Cardiff Castle.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Prince Harry works the crowd.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Markle clearly enjoyed chatting with everyone at the castle.

ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images She even got flowers!

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Someone brought an American flag to welcome her.

During their visit to Cardiff, Markle and Prince Harry got to meet two kids who share their names ― Harry Smith and Megan Taylor ― who presented the royal couple with a gorgeous wedding gift of traditional Celtic love spoons.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are presented with a traditional Celtic love spoon by local children, named Harry and Megan. pic.twitter.com/aAubgIK4UL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

Throughout the rest of their time in Cardiff, the couple toured Cardiff Castle ― a 2,000-year-old castle where parts of “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” were filmed.

They were also given a sweet ― er, savory ― version of a wedding cake, made entirely of Welsh cheese. Perhaps they’ll consider it for their upcoming nuptials on May 19, 2018.

A wedding cake made out of Welsh cheese for Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/ZnEdelW0Xm — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 18, 2018

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sample traditional Welsh cakes during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18 in Wales.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Checking out a performance at Cardiff Castle.

Later in the day, they stopped by StarHub, a center that aims to engage kids by introducing them to sports and dance.

Kayleigh and her street dance class put on a special performance in the StarHub dance studio. pic.twitter.com/ZwGNRyoOaU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

The two also had a “cheeky” moment during their StarHub stop.

“At one point Harry did say, ‘One, two, three, I want you all to hug Meghan!’ So all the kids just kind of ran to Meghan,” a StarHub employee told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought she was going to fall over for a second, but she didn’t. It was kind of cheeky of him, but really quite cute. You could see the cheekiness there with the both of them.”

POOL New/Reuters So cute!

It’s clear everyone had a great visit.