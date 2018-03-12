Meghan Markle Looks More Royal Than Ever For First Official Outing With The Queen

Meghan Markle just crossed another major milestone off her list, a little over two months before she’s set to join the royal family.
The former “Suits” actress joined Queen Elizabeth II for their first official outing together on Monday, alongside Princes Harry and William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Fab Four ― sorry, the other Fab Four ― and accompanying family members attended services at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day. The queen is the head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 53 independent countries, some of which used to be ruled by the British Empire.
For the occasion, Markle wore a gorgeous cream coat from Amanda Wakeley that retails for $1,199, and a matching beret by Stephen Jones. She added a navy shift dress underneath the coat, which perfectly matched her suede Manolo Blahnik heels and Mulberry bag.
Folks on social media went wild over the outfit, and many said it was their favorite look of Markle’s so far. More than ever, she nailed the British royal family’s style:
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, looked beautiful in an all-blue ensemble.
The former Kate Middleton wore a navy dress with a $910 coat from Beulah London, navy heels and a $452 Tiffany drop-brim hat from Lock & Co. She accessorized with a brooch and statement earrings:
The queen wore a gorgeous burgundy coat and hat to the Commonwealth services at Westminster. After the service, she met with people and performers who were involved in the service, including the singer Liam Payne.
Perhaps the next time we see this entire group together, it’ll be at the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19.