Meghan Markle Looks More Royal Than Ever For First Official Outing With The Queen

Meghan Markle just crossed another major milestone off her list, a little over two months before she’s set to join the royal family.

The former “Suits” actress joined Queen Elizabeth II for their first official outing together on Monday, alongside Princes Harry and William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Fab Four ― sorry, the other Fab Four ― and accompanying family members attended services at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day. The queen is the head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 53 independent countries, some of which used to be ruled by the British Empire.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images The Fab Four on the move this Monday.

For the occasion, Markle wore a gorgeous cream coat from Amanda Wakeley that retails for $1,199, and a matching beret by Stephen Jones. She added a navy shift dress underneath the coat, which perfectly matched her suede Manolo Blahnik heels and Mulberry bag.

Folks on social media went wild over the outfit, and many said it was their favorite look of Markle’s so far. More than ever, she nailed the British royal family’s style:

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Markle's beret is certainly a statement piece.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry wore a navy suit for the occasion, as did Prince William.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Greeting schoolchildren after the Commonwealth service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Greeting more fans on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, looked beautiful in an all-blue ensemble.

The former Kate Middleton wore a navy dress with a $910 coat from Beulah London, navy heels and a $452 Tiffany drop-brim hat from Lock & Co. She accessorized with a brooch and statement earrings:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A semi-private moment between the two.

The queen wore a gorgeous burgundy coat and hat to the Commonwealth services at Westminster. After the service, she met with people and performers who were involved in the service, including the singer Liam Payne.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Florals, for (almost) spring.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II meets Liam Payne on March 12 at Westminster Abbey.