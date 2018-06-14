Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, make a good team.

The former Meghan Markle made her first solo appearance alongside the queen on Thursday, as they are visiting the town of Chester together. The two began their day opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes and visiting the Storyhouse theater. They plan to end their engagements with a lunch at Town Hall.

For the occasion, the queen chose a bright green Stewart Parvin number over a white floral skirt with a matching hat. It’s similar to the green Parvin look she sported at Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Catalyst Museum in Widnes, England, on June 14.

The duchess wore a sleek dress by Givenchy with a black belt. The label is clearly a favorite, as Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed the former actress’ wedding gown.

Meghan paired her look with a small black clutch and black heels.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images All smiles together!

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Still at the museum.

PETER BYRNE via Getty Images The former Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to the visit, the duchess joined the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour on Saturday ― just after she and Harry reportedly got back from their honeymoon.

The parade is an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, but Prince George and his cousin Savannah found a way to bring a little attention to themselves.

James Devaney via Getty Images The royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 9.

Though it hasn’t been made public what Meghan’s next engagement with the royal family will be, it’s clear she’s interested in hitting the ground running, just as she said in her first post-engagement interview in November.