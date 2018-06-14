STYLE & BEAUTY
06/14/2018 08:58 am ET

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Steps Out For Her First Solo Appearance With The Queen

Queen Elizabeth and the former Meghan Markle were all smiles.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, make a good team. 

The former Meghan Markle made her first solo appearance alongside the queen on Thursday, as they are visiting the town of Chester together. The two began their day opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes and visiting the Storyhouse theater. They plan to end their engagements with a lunch at Town Hall.

For the occasion, the queen chose a bright green Stewart Parvin number over a white floral skirt with a matching hat. It’s similar to the green Parvin look she sported at Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials. 

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Catalyst Museum in Widnes, England, on June 14.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Catalyst Museum in Widnes, England, on June 14.

The duchess wore a sleek dress by Givenchy with a black belt. The label is clearly a favorite, as Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed the former actress’ wedding gown.

Meghan paired her look with a small black clutch and black heels. 

All smiles together!&nbsp;
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
All smiles together! 
Still at the museum.&nbsp;
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Still at the museum. 
The former Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.&nbsp;
PETER BYRNE via Getty Images
The former Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II. 

Prior to the visit, the duchess joined the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour on Saturday ― just after she and Harry reportedly got back from their honeymoon.

The parade is an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, but Prince George and his cousin Savannah found a way to bring a little attention to themselves. 

The royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 9.&nbsp;
James Devaney via Getty Images
The royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 9. 

Though it hasn’t been made public what Meghan’s next engagement with the royal family will be, it’s clear she’s interested in hitting the ground running, just as she said in her first post-engagement interview in November.

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Royal Wedding Famous Faces
headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Royal Families Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Elizabeth Ii Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Stewart Parvin
Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, Steps Out For Her First Solo Appearance With The Queen
CONVERSATIONS