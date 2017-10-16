Meghan Markle, ‘quitting’ Suits, to dedicate more to charity work and her relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, ‘quitting’ Suits, to dedicate more to charity work and the relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle allegedly quit Suits, the same TV series which transformed the American actress into, well, ‘someone’ in the movie industry.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend joined the Suits team six years ago, back when she was just this regular girl struggling to stand out.

According to the British press, the shocking decision was adopted after Harry allegedly popped the question and decided to make the huge announcement next month.

Although is obviously the 33-year-old loves portraying the role of part-time summer associate at Pearson Specter Litt Rachel Zane, Meghan is now willing to sacrifice the work of a lifetime in order to fully dedicate to the relationship with Harry and to her charity work.

“Meghan is aware that she cannot fully dedicate to acting and being a princess all in one, so she is happy making the sacrifice. She loves doing her charity projects, especially the ones with UNICEF and wants to dedicate more to these commitments”, revealed one of her friends.

Meanwhile, it seems an engagement party is getting closer and closer, considering the couple it’s already looking for a permanent home in Oxfordshire.

In September, the pair marked their first official appearance as a couple and, since then, they’ve been inseparable.

The couple met in London, in July 2016, when a group of common friends introduced them.