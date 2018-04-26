STYLE & BEAUTY
Photos Of Meghan Markle's Style Transformation Since Her Royal Engagement

The former "Suits" star has learned to fit right in with the Windsors.
Meghan Markle may not be an official member of the royal family yet, but her wardrobe is definitely fit for a duchess. 

Since her engagement to Prince Harry at the end of 2017, the 36-year-old has embraced the hallmarks of royal style, such as fascinators, well-tailored coats and classically feminine silhouettes. (Perhaps she’s even taken some style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge. Maybe one day they’ll even share clothes.) The former “Suits” star has also shown us she’s not afraid to break convention every once in a while. Remember the sleek pantsuit she wore for her first royal evening outing? 

On May 19, Markle will marry Prince Harry in what will surely be the wedding event of the year. If her style choices between November and now are any indication, the former actress will fit right in with the Windsors. 

Take a look for yourself:

  • November 2017
    During an official photo session to announce&nbsp;their engagement on Nov. 27 in London.
  • December 2017
    At a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1, in Nottingham, England.&nbsp;
  • December 2017
    At Christmas Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
  • January 2018
    Visiting Reprezent 107.3 FM on Jan. 9 in London.
  • January 2018
    At Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18 in Wales.
  • February 2018
    After&nbsp;attending the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony at Goldsmiths' Hall on Feb. 1 in London.
  • February 2018
    Visiting&nbsp;Social Bite, a cafe that donates all profits to social causes, on Feb. 13&nbsp;in Edinburgh, Scotland.
  • March 2018
    After visiting Millennium Point with Prince Harry on March 8 in Birmingham, England.
  • March 2018
    At the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12 in London.
  • March 2018
    Visiting&nbsp;the Crown pub on March 23 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland.
  • April 2018
    At the&nbsp;U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6 in Bath, England.
  • April 2018
    At the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19 in London.
  • April 2018
    At a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum as part of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Elizabeth II Conference Centre on April 18 in London.
  • April 2018
    At the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21 in London.
  • April 2018
    Attending the queen's 92nd birthday party concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21.
  • April 2018
    At the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of teen murder victim Stephen Lawrence at St. Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23 in London.
  • April 2018
    At an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25.
  • April 2018
    At an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25.
