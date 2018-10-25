Now Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Is Calling The Duchess A Liar

“I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world – myself included,” said Meghan, who attended Northwestern University.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition ― that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

Grant felt like there was something missing from the talk ― any mention of their shared father, Thomas Markle.