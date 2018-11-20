“The book covers everything that goes on behind the scenes that the world does not know and trust me there is a lot,” Grant said Sunday in an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Star Online, which reported the book would be released in April or May.

The tell-all, previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, now has a new name, Grant revealed: In The Shadows Of The Duchess.

“From lullabies to lies ... it’s all [there] in my book,” she said, explaining her plans to use her newfound publicity to bring awareness to certain issues.