Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Placed On Scotland Yard 'Fixated Persons' Watch List: Report

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, who clearly has a few bones to pick with the Duchess of Sussex, has been placed on Scotland Yard’s “Fixated Persons” watch list, The Sunday Times reported.

Placement on the list means that police and royal security will keep an eye out for Samantha Grant should she suddenly turn up at Kensington Palace uninvited, and could be detained.

The Duchess’ personal protection officers are believed to have spoken to detectives from Scotland Yard’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre about Samantha, according to the Times. The purpose of the FTAC, according to its website, “is to assess and manage the risks from lone individuals who harass, stalk or threaten public figures.”

The 54-year-old Grant has frequently complained about her sister, describing her as arrogant and unkind to her and their father, Thomas Markle. She flew to England in October and appeared outside Kensington Palace in her wheelchair. She was not allowed inside, nor did she see the duchess.

“Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat,” a Scotland Yard source told the Times. “She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let’s face it, she’s kind of already done that.”

Markle, 37, has not spoken to her sister or father since her wedding to her 34-year-old prince in May.

Neither Grant nor Thomas Markle, 74, attended the ceremony. Grant was not invited, and Markle’s dad, a retired Hollywood lighting designer who now lives in Mexico, suffered a heart attack before the wedding and was unable to attend. But since then he has complained to the press about the “cult-like” royals, Prince Harry and the “controlling” duchess.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, did attend the wedding and is close to her daughter. Markle is expecting her first baby, likely soon, thought the due date has not yet been released. Ragland, 62, is thrilled about the news and reportedly plans to play an active role in her grandchild’s life.

Samantha Markel slammed her placement on the watch list Sunday, noting on Twitter: “This is ridiculous as I’m in an electric wheelchair and I live on a different continent LOL and advocating for doing the right thing by our dad is hardly fixation. Stop your lying nonsense or be sued.”

She complained earlier this month about Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card, which showed the couple watching fireworks the night of their marriage. Samantha Markel called the card “incredibly rude” because the two are standing with their backs to the camera.

Grant later attacked her sister as “heartless” for not making up with their father.