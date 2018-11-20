Meghan Markle stunned with a bold, sequined look at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Monday night. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, on their six-month wedding anniversary.

The former “Suits” actress chose an outfit by Safiyaa for the occasion, which featured a black halter top with black-and-white sequins fashioned in the shape of branches with leaves.

She completed her look with a floor-length black skirt, a sequined clutch, black heels and a parted hairstyle with a low bun. Harry color-coordinated with Markle in a handsome tux for the evening.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium on Monday in London.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images A closer look at the sequined-top.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year to aid the Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron,” Kensington Palace tweeted out on Monday.

“The money raised helps entertainers throughout the UK in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.”

After the performances, the royal couple met with the performers backstage.

WPA Pool via Getty Images e performers.

PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan’s bold look comes a day after royal sources told The Daily Mail that concerns had arisen about her style.

“Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal,” a source who visited Kensington Palace told the publication.

HuffPost reached out to the palace for comment, there was no immediate response.

Despite the story, Meghan’s style remains as interesting as ever. Just a few weeks ago, she wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress with birds on it for an appearance in Sydney.

Pool via Getty Images Meghan attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards ceremony to help honor youths for their achievements in conservation and adventure at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney last month.

It doesn’t appear that the palace is telling Meghan, who announced her pregnancy last month, to tone down any part of her style.