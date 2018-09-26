Here's Why People Are Freaking Out That Meghan Markle Closed Her Own Door

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to open "Oceania" at the Royal Academy of Arts on Sept. 25, 2018 in London.

People are fawning over Meghan Markle for doing something most people do multiple times a day.

While attending the opening of the Oceania exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday during her first solo royal outing, many praised the Duchess of Sussex as “humble” and “down to earth” for ― wait for it ― closing her own car door as she exited the vehicle.

Video: #duchessofsussex arrives at the RA. A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan! pic.twitter.com/kJZXctr8AH — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 25, 2018

First time I've seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door... https://t.co/5Mg9TOi6lo — Christopher Wilson (@TheWislon) September 25, 2018

Completely down to earth and humble — J.G.M. (@MainLineMaven) September 25, 2018

I don't think I've ever seen a member of the Royal Family do that before.

Wow. — Kania McKalliah (@KaniaMcKalliah) September 25, 2018

I really don't think it occurs to her that someone else is there to do that. It is something she's always done herself like the rest of us. — Alisa Hilde (@AlisaHilde) September 25, 2018

Others didn’t see the big deal:

Grown woman closes car door, why the fuss? Duchess can't win either way. — Phia (@SophiaDimps) September 25, 2018

It’s no big deal. I don’t understand why anyone cares. Except maybe the guy who was supposed to close it... because now he’s wondering what’s going to happen to his job in the future. 😂 — Sarah Collett (@SarahNCollett) September 26, 2018

It’s typical for a security officer to open and close the door for royalty, Diana Mather, director and senior tutor at The English Manner, an international protocol, etiquette and hospitality consultancy firm in the U.K., told HuffPost.

“It is really for safety,” Mather said in an email, adding that Harry doesn’t usually close his own door on official visits. “Also, royal ladies need to make sure they get in and out of a car in the most elegant way and not worry about the door!”

Harry likely doesn’t close his own door because he “has been royal since birth,” so it just comes naturally, according to lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann.

“He instinctively allows doors to be opened and closed for him (unless he is driving himself as we saw on their wedding day, when he drove to their wedding reception),” Swann said.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their way to the evening wedding reception on May 19.

As for Meghan’s “humble” door-closing gesture, William Hanson, a British etiquette expert, said that he doubted that she “thought long and hard” about it.

“I suspect it was force of habit, but it is interesting to see that many have noticed as usually dignitaries have a member of staff to do this for them,” Hanson said via email.

He added: “That comes from a security point of view, mainly, not just for perpetuating airs and graces. There would have been little security last night with Meghan closing her own door as she exited the car on the side closest to the Royal Academy.”

Still, Meghan’s closing of her door does send something of a message, Hanson said.

It’s “yet another silent signal that she is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy,” Hanson said. “The key thing to stress is that it’s not a protocol breach!”

Crisis averted.