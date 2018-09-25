Meghan Markle Just Crossed A Major 'First' Off Of Her Royal Checklist

Meghan Markle stepped out in an all-black ensemble for her first solo royal outing on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Royal Academy of Arts to see its “Oceania” exhibit, which spans roughly 500 years and features over 200 works from Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia. It’s an especially fitting exhibit for her to visit now, as she and Prince Harry are heading to New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Australia next month for a royal visit.

“Meghan is meeting curators, artists and descendants linked to the works displayed and will shortly view a performance by a Māori cultural group,” royal commentator Omid Scobie reported.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the "Oceania" exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London on Tuesday.

The former “Suits” actress wore a black belted Givenchy dress with sheer sleeves, Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch.

Givenchy is one of the duchess’ favorite luxury houses. Clare Waight Keller, the label’s designer and artistic director, made her wedding gown and 16-foot silk tulle veil.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images She loves a belted look -- and Givenchy.

Kensington Palace announced another major “first” for the duchess last week: her first solo project as a royal ― a cookbook collaboration with a group of women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fires. Meghan began volunteering with the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen in January.

On Thursday, just a few days after the cookbook project was unveiled, Meghan hosted her first royal event at Kensington Palace to celebrate its launch. She also brought along Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Doria Ragland look on as the Duchess of Sussex speaks.

“To the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of this adventure with you,” the duchess said. “I’m so privileged to know you.”

“I’m so excited to see the projects that you’re going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you’re going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes,” she added.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan thanks the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen at her event last week.

Watch the rest of the moving speech below: