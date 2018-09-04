STYLE & BEAUTY
09/04/2018 02:01 pm ET

Meghan Markle Suits Up For Charity Awards With Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex looked oh so chic.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the public eye after taking a few weeks off for a summer vacation with the royal family. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday attended the WellChild Awards, which celebrate “the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives,” according to Kensington Palace

Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007, the palace noted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Sept. 4.&nbsp;
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Sept. 4. 

For the occasion, the former “Suits” actress channeled her character, Rachel Zane, and wore a sharp black suit from Altuzarra and a blouse by Deitas, according to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English

The prince looked handsome in his usual navy suit with a light blue tie. 

Such a chic look.&nbsp;
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Such a chic look. 
All smiles!&nbsp;
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
All smiles! 

While at the event, the two met with children who received WellChild Awards. Prince Harry was to present an award later in the night. 

The two meeting with 4-year-old Mckenzie Brackley at the awards show.&nbsp;
PA Wire/PA Images
The two meeting with 4-year-old Mckenzie Brackley at the awards show. 

Last week, the Duke and Duchess made an appearance at “Hamilton” to support another of Harry’s charities, called Sentebale.

The royal founded the charity with his friend, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. After the show, Harry addressed the crowd. 

“Through that work that we’re going to be doing now, we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV,” the prince said. 

He even sang a line from the famous musical that was attributed to King George III ― Harry’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather! 

Next month, Harry and Meghan will take their first official international trip together to Australia. Maybe before then, we’ll get to see a photo of the couple’s new dog

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED...

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Royal Families Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex Wellchild Awards
Meghan Markle Suits Up For Charity Awards With Prince Harry
CONVERSATIONS