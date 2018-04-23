WEDDINGS
See Meghan Markle In A Wedding Dress Before The Royal Wedding

By Kelsey Borresen

Meghan Markle is set to walk down the aisle at the royal wedding on May 19, but we’re getting a glimpse of her in a wedding dress (just not the wedding dress) a few weeks early.

On the Season 7 finale of “Suits” that airs Wednesday, Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, will wed her on-screen love, Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. We got a sneak peek of the gorgeous gown, which you can see in the video above and the photos below.

Meghan Markle's "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, will marry Patrick J. Adam's character, Mike Ross, on the Season 7 finale on
Ian Watson/ USA Network
Meghan Markle's "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, will marry Patrick J. Adam's character, Mike Ross, on the Season 7 finale on Wednesday. This will be the last episode for both characters, as Markle is ending her acting career and Adams is leaving the show.

The V-neck dress, which features some beading and delicate embroidery, is by designer Anne Barge. At bridal retailer Kleinfeld, it sells for $6,800.

“We are truly honored to have such a radiant and empowering woman like Meghan Markle wear our ‘Versailles’ wedding gown in the season 7 finale of ‘Suits’ and wish her every happiness as she prepares to marry her dashing Prince,” Shawne Jacobs, creative director and president of Anne Barge, said in a press statement. 

For the TV wedding, some alterations were made to the gown, including the addition of a thin black belt. 

See the original Versailles gown from the Anne Barge spring 2016 collection below: 

The Versailles gown is from the Anne Barge spring 2016 collection.
Courtesy of Anne Barge
The Versailles gown is from the Anne Barge spring 2016 collection.
TV couple Rachel and Mike share a dance at their wedding reception.&nbsp;
Ian Watson/USA Network
TV couple Rachel and Mike share a dance at their wedding reception. 

Markle and real-life husband-to-be, Prince Harry, will tie the knot next month at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2011 to 2013. 

CONVERSATIONS