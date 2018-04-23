See Meghan Markle In A Wedding Dress Before The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is set to walk down the aisle at the royal wedding on May 19, but we’re getting a glimpse of her in a wedding dress (just not the wedding dress) a few weeks early.

On the Season 7 finale of “Suits” that airs Wednesday, Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, will wed her on-screen love, Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. We got a sneak peek of the gorgeous gown, which you can see in the video above and the photos below.

Ian Watson/ USA Network Meghan Markle's "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, will marry Patrick J. Adam's character, Mike Ross, on the Season 7 finale on Wednesday. This will be the last episode for both characters, as Markle is ending her acting career and Adams is leaving the show.

The V-neck dress, which features some beading and delicate embroidery, is by designer Anne Barge. At bridal retailer Kleinfeld, it sells for $6,800.

“We are truly honored to have such a radiant and empowering woman like Meghan Markle wear our ‘Versailles’ wedding gown in the season 7 finale of ‘Suits’ and wish her every happiness as she prepares to marry her dashing Prince,” Shawne Jacobs, creative director and president of Anne Barge, said in a press statement.

For the TV wedding, some alterations were made to the gown, including the addition of a thin black belt.

See the original Versailles gown from the Anne Barge spring 2016 collection below:

Courtesy of Anne Barge The Versailles gown is from the Anne Barge spring 2016 collection.

Ian Watson/USA Network TV couple Rachel and Mike share a dance at their wedding reception.